Caroline supervisors set to take up solar farms at meeting Tuesday

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings on proposed solar projects at its meeting this Tuesday night, Jan. 25.

Action is also scheduled to be taken on a third project—Whalebone Solar—which was the subject of a Dec. 14 public hearing.

The largest project up for discussion Tuesday is CC Solar, which is proposing a solar farm on Paige Road in Woodford, just south of Sunshine School Road. It would cover 1,682 acres, including 655 acres of solar equipment. The land is designated as Rural Preservation in the county’s comprehensive plan.

Developers are seeking a special exception permit for a major solar energy facility.

The county’s Planning Commission held a public hearing on Aug. 26 and three people spoke in opposition to the request. The Planning Commission deferred action several times to conduct a site visit and to allow staff time to complete suggested conditions. The commission ended up forwarding the request to the Board of Supervisors with no recommendation.