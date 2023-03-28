There have been 13 Triple Crown winners in American horse racing history, and the greatest one of them all came out of Caroline County.

Secretariat, born March 30, 1970 at Meadow Farm, near Doswell, won the Triple Crown in 1973 after prevailing at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, the three races that together make the Triple Crown.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown feat, and Caroline County will celebrate the hometown legend on his birthday at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Caroline County Visitor Center, 23724 Rogers Clark Blvd. in Ruther Glen.

“It’s always a celebration every year when the Kentucky Derby comes around. This was the greatest horse to ever run in the Triple Crown,” Caroline Board of Supervisors Chairman Floyd Thomas said of the horse that broke records in the three races. “It’s a great celebration of the greatest racehorse that ever lived, a native of Caroline County.”

The event will also include the unveiling of a new sign celebrating Secretariat’s 53rd birthday.

Kate Tweedy, daughter of Secretariat’s owner Penny Chenery, will be at the visitor center with Leeanne Ladin. The women co-authored “Secretariat’s Meadow: The Land, the Family, the Legend" in 2010. Also in attendance will be photographer and journalist Patricia McQueen, author of a new book, "Secretariat's Legacy: The Sons, Daughters and Descendants Who Keep His Legend Alive."

The center’s gift shop will have lapel pins, coloring pages for children and posters to give away, while supplies last.

Tweedy will also attend a celebration Saturday in Ashland, where Secretariat for Virginia and Ashland Museum will present “Secretariat: Racing into Ashland.”

The day of festivities will begin with screening of the 2010 Disney movie “Secretariat” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ashland Theater. Activities will continue at the Ashland Town Hall beginning at 2 p.m. with the unveiling of “Secretariat Racing into History,” sculptor Jocelyn Russell’s bigger-than-life statue of Secretariat, who was also known as Big Red because of his chestnut coat.

“We’re going to have a presentation by the sculptor, which is so fun if you’ve never seen how a bronze is put together,” Tweedy said.

The free festivities, which end at 5 p.m., will also include surprise guests, special presentations, free music, museum tours, kids’ activities, and there will be cake.

The film about Secretariat inspired people, and online videos have reignited the legend these 50 years on, Tweedy said.

“The other thing is that sportscasters in other sports are beginning to reference Secretariat. They’ll say, ‘Well, he’s the Secretariat of baseball,’ ” Tweedy said. “He’s really entered the athletic ethos of the country as an icon of excellence.”

Tweedy said she very well remembers the Belmont Stakes where Secretariat secured the Triple Crown as a “sporting event of a lifetime.”

“I woke up the day of the Belmont thinking, Oh my Gosh. This is unbelievable. We could win the Triple Crown today. It hadn’t been done in 25 years, which made it seem so unlikely,” said Tweedy, who was 20 at the time. “It was never on our radar. Winning the Kentucky Derby was the pinnacle. It was the thing we hoped for. After he did that, and won the Preakness, we all thought, This is possible. The way he did it just left you open-mouthed. People were crying in the stands that day. Everybody was awestruck.”

“As time has gone on and no one has approached his times, his stature has just grown,” Tweedy said. “We’ve had two Triple Crown winners since then, and they were descendants of his, but they weren’t anywhere near his times. I think his reputation as an athlete — a greatest of all-time athlete — has only grown.”