Caroline will consider 8-cent real estate hike

The Caroline Board of Supervisors are considering what would effectively be an 8-cent increase in the real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
The board recently voted 3-2 to advertise a real estate rate of 77 cents per $100 of assessed value. Because a recent reassessment increased most property values in the county, the county reset its current real estate tax rate to 69 cents to equalize the total amount of revenue the tax generates.
If the 8-cent increase in the rate is approved, a property that is now valued at $200,000 would see an annual increase of $188, county officials said. Supervisors can lower the advertised rate as budget discussions progress, but they cannot raise it without advertising the higher rate.
The tax increase is needed to help close a $2.5 million gap in the budget proposed by County Administrator Charles Culley Jr. for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Culley is proposing a $55.8 million budget that includes raises for all county employees, including teachers and sheriff’s deputies. While that appears to be only $81,100 more than the current budget, next year’s spending plan does not include $2.45 million in revenue from matching funds used to make a one-time payment to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The major drivers of the fiscal 2022 budget increase include:
- $866,000 to provide a 5 percent match to state funds to increase school salaries.
- $647,279 to fund a step increase plan for public-safety employees.
- $245,1121 for 5 percent raises for remaining county employees.
- $193,616 to help retire county debt.
Culley said the county would need to raise the real estate tax rate 10 cents to pay for the proposals and cover the loss of almost $956,000 in revenue from the Caroline Detention Facility Fund. He said another option is to increase the tax rate 8 cents and pull $743,126 from the fund balance.
Because of revenue from a one-time tax increase coming in June, Culley explained, the fund balance would still go up by $423,000 after transferring the $743,126 to the general fund.
“The budget is not being driven by the reassessment,” Culley explained. “It’s because of continued growth and operational pressures from multiple departments.”
Culley said the big question is what new revenues will be available in the future. While the county is expecting two new business openings, a Sheetz and Tractor Supply in the Ladysmith area, the anticipated sales tax revenue will not be enough to fill the gap.
The county also plans to build a $20 million sewer system in Ladysmith that is needed for new business and residential growth, and two new fire stations for Sparta and Carmel Church communities.