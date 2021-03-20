Caroline will consider 8-cent real estate hike

The Caroline Board of Supervisors are considering what would effectively be an 8-cent increase in the real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year.

The board recently voted 3-2 to advertise a real estate rate of 77 cents per $100 of assessed value. Because a recent reassessment increased most property values in the county, the county reset its current real estate tax rate to 69 cents to equalize the total amount of revenue the tax generates.

If the 8-cent increase in the rate is approved, a property that is now valued at $200,000 would see an annual increase of $188, county officials said. Supervisors can lower the advertised rate as budget discussions progress, but they cannot raise it without advertising the higher rate.

The tax increase is needed to help close a $2.5 million gap in the budget proposed by County Administrator Charles Culley Jr. for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Culley is proposing a $55.8 million budget that includes raises for all county employees, including teachers and sheriff’s deputies. While that appears to be only $81,100 more than the current budget, next year’s spending plan does not include $2.45 million in revenue from matching funds used to make a one-time payment to the Virginia Department of Transportation.