Caroline youth send a message with a formal approach to protests

As Zavion Goodall and seven other young Caroline County natives lined up on the courthouse lawn for the “Black Positivity” rally Friday evening, a white man pulled his truck to the side of Main Street in Bowling Green to see what was going on.

After the man realized the group was dressed formally in suits, ties and skirts for the two girls, he commented that they looked great and he was glad to see them out there.

Goodall, who grew up in Caroline and later moved to Richmond, said if the group, which was all Black, had on T-shirts and baggy jeans, the reaction probably would have been much different. The Howard University sophomore and aspiring defense attorney said there likely would’ve been “looks of disgust” and the group may have received a tongue-lashing.

“It shouldn’t matter what [you’re wearing] because it’s about what’s inside,” Goodall said. “It’s about what you’re trying to say and what you’re trying to promote. But it does matter in the eyes of some white people because they see us with our pants down and they say ‘hoodlums, thugs.’ But if we dress professionally, in their eyes, they may look more and say more good things.”