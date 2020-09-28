Caroline youth send a message with a formal approach to protests

As Zavion Goodall and seven other young Caroline County natives lined up on the courthouse lawn for the “Black Positivity” rally Friday evening, a white man pulled his truck to the side of Main Street in Bowling Green to see what was going on.
After the man realized the group was dressed formally in suits, ties and skirts for the two girls, he commented that they looked great and he was glad to see them out there.
Goodall, who grew up in Caroline and later moved to Richmond, said if the group, which was all Black, had on T-shirts and baggy jeans, the reaction probably would have been much different. The Howard University sophomore and aspiring defense attorney said there likely would’ve been “looks of disgust” and the group may have received a tongue-lashing.
“It shouldn’t matter what [you’re wearing] because it’s about what’s inside,” Goodall said. “It’s about what you’re trying to say and what you’re trying to promote. But it does matter in the eyes of some white people because they see us with our pants down and they say ‘hoodlums, thugs.’ But if we dress professionally, in their eyes, they may look more and say more good things.”
Caroline High School senior Kameron Freeman, junior R.J. Pleasants and recent graduate Tivon Tillman spearheaded the rally, where they spoke about racial injustice, the recent decision by a Louisville, Ky., grand jury not to indict police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor and other issues plaguing Black youth in the county.
There was no effort to silence the group. They received waves and honked horns from passers-by.
Maj. Scott Moser of the Caroline Sheriff’s Office discussed job opportunities with five of them and gave two girls a ride to catch up with the other marchers, who walked from the courthouse to the Walgreen’s parking lot and back.
Still, the group made it clear that just because others may not be dressed the same way, it should make no difference in how they’re treated.
“I think all of the protests are getting the message across,” Freeman said. “I’m not saying that’s not the way to do it. It’s just how we’re going to get our message across. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get heard sometimes.”
The rally was planned weeks in advance, but came two days after the decision was announced in Taylor’s case. While two of the officers were cleared of wrongdoing, a third was charged with wanton endangerment for recklessly firing into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.
Freeman said he doesn’t believe it was a fair decision, even though Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated that Taylor’s boyfriend also shot one of the officers.
“Six shots came through her body and no justice was done,” Freeman said. “It just shows that Black men and Black women are endangered.
“I’m not surprised [by the decision], but I’m also hurt with it because we’re tired,” he added. “To wake up Black is not easy. We’re thrown into a system where they don’t love us off the bat.”
Freeman, a track and field standout at Caroline, said minorities have to work harder to have their voices heard.
The gathering wasn’t only to protest racial injustice. It was also about promoting a positive image to young Blacks in the county and beyond.
The Rev. Duane Fields, who served as a spiritual advisor to the group, noted that three of the marchers are in college and the others are active at Caroline High.
“My goal was to just show a positive image of our young Black men and women and show that we’re not all criminals and thugs that the media portrays us to be,” Pleasants said. “I feel like we got enough looks and head-turns to show this area that rapping and sports, we’re more than that. We can be doctors. We can be lawyers. We just have to have the right mindset.”
Tillman and Freeman said the group also wanted to send a message to Black youth in the county to come together and to turn away from drugs and violence. They said they were alarmed by a Sept. 9 incident in Caroline in which three youth were arrested and charged with shooting three recent high school graduates.
Tillman, a Virginia State University freshman, said the violence must cease.
“I want to be used as a positive image for the younger ones coming up,” Tillman said. “Don’t fall into the violence and the drama. Just stay away from all of it. Keep your head on straight and do great things in life.”
