Caroline's Promise helps provide toys to needy families

As Caroline County parents drove up to Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ruther Glen Dec. 12, they were greeted with smiling faces and toys for their children.

The Rev. Brandon Lorthridge, the church’s executive minister, coordinated with the Toys for Tots program to conduct a toy drive for families in need in the county. More than 400 toys were distributed as families poured into the same parking lot where food is handed out weekly, as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caroline’s Promise Director Shermeka Baker–Latney facilitated the event.

“It’s a blessing,” Baker–Latney said. “At this point, all of us could be just a missed paycheck away from being in a predicament where we need some extra help. So what better time to show love now that we are in a pandemic? … We all have to come together because we are actually one body in different parts.”

Volunteers handed out one big toy, one little toy, a stuffed animal and a book for every child. The event wasn’t advertised. Names of families were sent to Baker–Latney from people throughout the community. Baker–Latney said some of the families had parents who have experienced COVID-19 or may have suffered financial hardships because of the pandemic.

“If we all come together at a time like this and have resources provided for our families, I think it would make the community stronger and show others how important it is to share the resources that you may have,” Baker–Latney said.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.