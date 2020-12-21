Cars roll in, smiles roll out as Spotsylvania church provides gifts for 150 youngsters

It was all music to the ears of church members and staff that set up the special drive-through Christmas toy distribution Saturday that provided some 150 children with presents. Gifts were donated both by church members and secured from Toys for Tots, with enough on hand to provide several toys and/or pieces of clothing to almost every child.

No one was having any more fun at the event than master of ceremonies—or at least, the guy with the microphone—Walter Baker. If there were any doubts that he was all-in for the holiday assistance program, it was erased by one look at his outfit: a red blazer with a pattern seeming lifted from holiday wrapping paper, a necklace of tree lights, a mask with a Christmas pattern and bright red high-top sneakers.

“I love it. I love it,” he said of the event. “We did this inside the church last year, with a pizza party and everything. We’re dealing with COVID this year, but still wanted to do this and have fun.

“We want these little people to wake up on Christmas and have something special. So we’re going to pump it up, go live, jump and do cartwheels to make this happen.”