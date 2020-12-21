Cars roll in, smiles roll out as Spotsylvania church provides gifts for 150 youngsters

The mother approached the tables full of toys outside the entrance to the Land of Promise Church in Spotsylvania County, mask in place as she carefully studied offerings before selecting a race car set, a fire station puzzle, game balls and a few other gifts.
Walking back to her car, tears flowed as the Spotsylvania resident reflected on what a godsend the large Christmas community toy giveaway was for her children and other needy youngsters Saturday.
“It just means so much, so much,” she said, pausing briefly as she was overwhelmed with emotion. “I’m picking up today for our four boys. My husband’s hours have been cut way back this year because of COVID, to the point that we’re barely making our rent. That’s made it really hard to have any Christmas this year. Getting these thing today makes such a difference for us.”
Moments later, two other mothers repeated the procedure, seeking out the tables with gifts to select a few Christmas presents for three daughters in the family.
“It truly means everything right now to us,” said Kevonne Stevenson, who noted that part of her family had taken in two children when another family member passed away. “We’ve lost jobs because of COVID and because the children can’t go to school. It’s been really tough but we’re so thankful that there are churches like this one that really care.”
It was all music to the ears of church members and staff that set up the special drive-through Christmas toy distribution Saturday that provided some 150 children with presents. Gifts were donated both by church members and secured from Toys for Tots, with enough on hand to provide several toys and/or pieces of clothing to almost every child.
No one was having any more fun at the event than master of ceremonies—or at least, the guy with the microphone—Walter Baker. If there were any doubts that he was all-in for the holiday assistance program, it was erased by one look at his outfit: a red blazer with a pattern seeming lifted from holiday wrapping paper, a necklace of tree lights, a mask with a Christmas pattern and bright red high-top sneakers.
“I love it. I love it,” he said of the event. “We did this inside the church last year, with a pizza party and everything. We’re dealing with COVID this year, but still wanted to do this and have fun.
“We want these little people to wake up on Christmas and have something special. So we’re going to pump it up, go live, jump and do cartwheels to make this happen.”
A handful of “elves” helped to smooth out any kinks in the drive-thru system where each car stopped long enough for a parent and/or child to select a few gifts. They hovered near the tables, directing the financially challenged families that had registered for the event to the right toys, age groupings and more, then often helping them carry the selections to their cars.
“It’s just nice to be part of a church family that likes to help others in the community,” Doneia Robinson said as she helped one mother pick out a makeup set and some perfume for her daughter. “It really feels good to come together to help people you don’t even know. We also had programs to help people with meals for Thanksgiving and a ‘Trunk-or-Treat” event at Halloween.”
Elf Jaleesa Hayes said it makes her feel good as Christmas approaches to help those “who aren’t in a position to do it themselves for their kids, with so many people loving jobs or out of work right now.”
James E. King, the church’s senior pastor, said the Christmas toy distribution is the church’s way “to respond not only to the Christian perspective of the season but to the plain humanity and need, given everything that’s going on in this pandemic. People are struggling, some suffering physically from the pandemic and others facing financial insecurity.”
King added, “For us the season is about a child, born the savior to the world, and we want to let children know that there’s still hope. This is our way or spreading a little cheer and giving children a bit of joy in this season.”
Church member Jason Goggins, who stood in for Santa Saturday in full red suit and beard, had similar thoughts: “There’s nothing better than helping the community in this way, sharing and helping those more unfortunate at this time of year.”
Seconds after Goggins said that, he and those in the elf corps helped a mother of eight carry gifts she selected for her youngsters to her vehicle.
Looking over the bounty, from footballs to Lego sets to games and more, that parent, Rebecca Evans, said “This is such a blessing for our family. It means so much. Things have been really hard this year and we’ve been very much impacted by COVID.
“We’ve tried the best we can, but bills are hard and there hasn’t been much beyond that. But this helps us give them a Christmas.”
