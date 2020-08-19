Case stemming from 911 call during city protest is dismissed

A case that stemmed from a 911 call made in June by a woman who alleged that Black Lives Matter protesters jumped on her car was dismissed Wednesday, according to the mother of the teenager who was charged.
The protests at the time were considered city-sanctioned events. The woman called 911 to complain that protesters were blocking traffic. The dispatcher initially responded that there was nothing she could do, but later told her police were in the area in case of any illegal activity.
Tucker Carlson played a recording of the call on a June episode of his Fox News television show, bringing national attention to Fredericksburg and the incident. Members of several groups that have been protesting racial injustice downtown since late May said they received threats of violence following Carlson’s segment.
A 17-year-old girl was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor in the case, which was brought by the woman who made the call. The defendant, the driver and the driver’s minor daughter were all in Juvenile and Domestic Relations court Wednesday afternoon.
The driver and her daughter were escorted to court Wednesday morning by a group of bikers and others who were affiliated with the Back the Blue rally held in support of the police in July. The driver’s supporters, many of whom were armed, held signs bearing messages of encouragement for the driver’s daughter.
“We’re here to support a little girl who had a traumatizing experience and is having her day in court,” said Shawnee Ryan.
Members of The Melanin Cooperative, Fredericksburg Area Activists & Allies, and Leaders for Peace—groups that have led protests against police violence in downtown Fredericksburg for several months—were also present at the juvenile courthouse to support the defendant in the case.
“We’re here to support someone who has been falsely charged with a misdemeanor from [the 911 call],” said protester Cam Coates.
The two groups faced off for several hours while waiting to hear about the outcome of the court case, which was closed to the public because it involved a juvenile. There were moments of tension as well as civil conversations and elbow bumps.
The protesters erupted into cheers, applause and singing when they learned the charge had been dismissed. Because the courtroom was closed, details were scarce, but the defendant’s mother said the case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
Protesters considered it a second victory for their cause after Judge Gene Woolard ruled last month that the curfew hastily enacted by Fredericksburg officials in early June was unconstitutional and that the city had no authority to make violating it a crime.
That ruling temporarily set aside about 50 Class 1 misdemeanor charges against protesters for violating that curfew, but prosecutors have appealed the decision.
