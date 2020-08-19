Case stemming from 911 call during city protest is dismissed

A case that stemmed from a 911 call made in June by a woman who alleged that Black Lives Matter protesters jumped on her car was dismissed Wednesday, according to the mother of the teenager who was charged.

The protests at the time were considered city-sanctioned events. The woman called 911 to complain that protesters were blocking traffic. The dispatcher initially responded that there was nothing she could do, but later told her police were in the area in case of any illegal activity.

Tucker Carlson played a recording of the call on a June episode of his Fox News television show, bringing national attention to Fredericksburg and the incident. Members of several groups that have been protesting racial injustice downtown since late May said they received threats of violence following Carlson’s segment.

A 17-year-old girl was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor in the case, which was brought by the woman who made the call. The defendant, the driver and the driver’s minor daughter were all in Juvenile and Domestic Relations court Wednesday afternoon.