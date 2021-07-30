Cases with the delta variant are rising locally, statewide

Virginia hasn’t seen COVID-19 cases explode from the delta variant the way other states have, and Dr. Jake O’Shea hope it stays that way.
“So far in Virginia, we have been very fortunate that we have not seen the dramatic surge that has occurred in other states,” said O’Shea, chief medical officer for the HCA Capital Division, which includes Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. “I’m super hopeful it doesn’t happen.”
The numbers are definitely on the upswing, though.
Each Friday, the Virginia Department of Health updates how many “variants of concern” have been found among positive COVID-19 tests. The United Kingdom strain remains, by far, the most dominant one as it represents 3,096 of the 3,680 cases caused by variants in Virginia.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—the U.K. strain accounts for 107 of the 134 cases of variants.
But in the last week alone, the cases involving the delta variant have increased from 213 to 322 statewide—a 51 percent increase—and from eight to 18 in the local health district. That’s a jump of 125 percent. And, for the first time, a local patient sickened by the delta variant was hospitalized, according to state data.
Seven local residents were hospitalized with the U.K. variant and three died, according to state data.
One reason the Virginia cases involving the delta variant are low may be the amount of tests that are put through what’s called whole genome sequencing to determine if there’s a variant involved. In late April, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said only 15 percent of positive tests across Virginia were being tested for variants. He said he hoped the state would soon increase the number.
This week, a spokesperson with the state health department said “we are unable to determine just how much sequencing is being done in Virginia.” Two labs are scaling up efforts and plan to do the sequencing on 1,000 to 1,400 specimens each week, the spokesperson state in an email to the local health district. But because they’re not the only two labs doing the more comprehensive testing, it’s not clear what percentage of statewide positive tests are being sequenced.
