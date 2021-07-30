Cases with the delta variant are rising locally, statewide

Virginia hasn’t seen COVID-19 cases explode from the delta variant the way other states have, and Dr. Jake O’Shea hope it stays that way.

“So far in Virginia, we have been very fortunate that we have not seen the dramatic surge that has occurred in other states,” said O’Shea, chief medical officer for the HCA Capital Division, which includes Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. “I’m super hopeful it doesn’t happen.”

The numbers are definitely on the upswing, though.

Each Friday, the Virginia Department of Health updates how many “variants of concern” have been found among positive COVID-19 tests. The United Kingdom strain remains, by far, the most dominant one as it represents 3,096 of the 3,680 cases caused by variants in Virginia.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—the U.K. strain accounts for 107 of the 134 cases of variants.