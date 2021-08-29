CDC says people can get COVID booster, flu shot at the same time

As news has circulated about a possible COVID-19 booster being available as early as next month, Marie Gozzi of Stafford County has started looking at the calendar.

She usually gets a seasonal flu shot in late September or early October and already has seen them in local pharmacies. Some stores have started calling customers to schedule appointments.

The 75-year-old would be due for her third COVID-19 shot about a month after she typically gets a flu shot and wondered about spacing them out.

“I haven’t heard or seen anything about how much time, if any, one needs between” them, she wrote in an email. “I did read kids with COVID are showing up infected with other viruses, so it’s possible that people can be hit by more than one virus at a time.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can get a COVID-19 vaccine—the first, second or third dose—and a flu shot at the same time. Or, they can get the COVID-19 shot and a combination of any other vaccine such as measles, pneumonia, shingles and the like during the same visit to a medical office or pharmacy.