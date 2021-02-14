Census delay could complicate some Fredericksburg-area supervisors, school board elections

Several regional county supervisors and school board members facing reelection in November may have to campaign twice for the same office as a result of a delay in receiving federal census data and the redistricting of voting precincts that follows.

Every 10 years, states redraw their legislative and congressional districts to ensure their districts are equally populated. Following the 2010 national census, the U.S. Census Bureau delivered local population data to Virginia on Feb. 3, 2011. This year, the release of data from the 2020 census could drag on for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stafford County constituent and legislative affairs officer Anthony Toigo told supervisors recently he does not expect 2020 federal census data until this summer. The delay will impact the redrawing of local precinct maps, which could change the boundaries of one or more voting precincts in the county, setting up the possibility of two elections for four county supervisors.

