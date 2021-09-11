Census shows Fredericksburg area becoming more diverse over the past decade

Stafford saw the fastest growth rate in its non-white population, followed by Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Orange and Caroline. Non-whites make up 37.7 percent of the population in Caroline, followed by Spotsylvania at 35.6 percent, Culpeper at 31 percent and King George at 28 percent.

Nora Kim, a professor of sociology and anthropology at the University of Mary Washington, said once the wealth of information contained in the latest Census report is completely boiled down, a more precise picture of the impact of population growth on the region can be thoroughly examined and analyzed. But Kim said the region is most likely seeing an influx of minorities as a result of cheaper housing costs, when compared with those available closer to the Beltway.

“They’re spreading down to where they can have access to ethnic communities and ethnic markets in Northern Virginia, but at the same time, have affordable housing,” Kim said.

She said the Fredericksburg region attracts large numbers of government contractors and military personnel who transition in and out of the region.

“Those two sectors tend to attract more minority populations,” said Kim.