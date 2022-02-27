Central Park vaccination clinic closing March 5

After administering more than 36,000 free COVID-19 vaccines, the Community Vaccination Center in Central Park will shut down Saturday.

A federal grant that allowed the Virginia Department of Health to set up nine such centers across the state ends March 31 and all locations will close by then, according to the state.

But the move also comes as the demand for vaccines has decreased nationwide. The number of Americans getting a first shot is averaging about 90,000 per day, the lowest since vaccines became available in December 2020, according to the Associated Press.

“As the vaccines have become widely available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies, demand has decreased,” according to a news release from the Rappahannock Area Health District. “The VDH will shift the focus to its mobile program to provide free vaccines to people in areas where access is more challenging.”

The local health district already has used the mobile unit for COVID-19 testing events at schools in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. It also can use the van to set up mobile vaccine clinics, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the health district.

However, the mobile unit also will shut down at the end of March, she said. Until then, RAHD and other health districts in the region will use it, either for vaccine clinics or testing events in communities that don’t have as much access to state sites.

Virginia operated nine community vaccination centers in both spring and fall 2021. Fredericksburg didn’t have a state-operated center in the spring, presumably because Mary Washington Healthcare was providing so many vaccines at clinic. But by the fall, MWHC officials said they wouldn’t resume activities at the Fick Conference Center due to the manpower required to operate it as well as the widespread availability of vaccines.

RAHD will continue offering COVID-19 vaccines at area health departments, Chamberlin said. Doctors’ offices and pharmacies also will offer vaccines.

Across the United States, more than 65 percent of the overall population has been fully vaccinated, according to the COVID-19 vaccine tracker. The rate is higher in Virginia (72 percent) but lower in the local health district (56 percent).

Within the RAHD, the number of people, ages 5 and older, who’ve gotten one dose of vaccine ranges from 61 percent in Caroline and King George to 67 percent in Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The rates of those who have gotten boosters is considerably lower. Only 25 percent of the entire population of the local health district has gotten a booster, according to the RAHD.

During the omicron surge, health officials regularly pointed out the need for booster shots as studies showed immunity waned over time.

Chamberlin reminded local residents that the unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. The state health department also recommends that those 12 and older receive a booster dose.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.