Central Park vaccine clinic can serve 350 a day—and more, if needed

The new community vaccination center opening Thursday morning in Fredericksburg’s Central Park will be able to provide 350 COVID-19 vaccines per day—and more if demand warrants.

“That’s our capacity right now, but obviously, we can adjust to what the Virginia Department of Health is seeing in the community and what numbers it needs,” said Hannah Stone, a communications director with AshBritt–IEM.

AshBritt is operating 10 such large-scale clinics across Virginia. It’s working with the state health department to offer vaccination centers when boosters become available for all the vaccines and in the wake of pending approval of a vaccine for children ages 5–11.

On Wednesday, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson received federal approval to join Pfizer in offering booster shots for their vaccines. And regulators said those eligible for the extra dose could take a brand different from the one they received initially.

Medical studies have shown the vaccines’ protection against the virus may decrease over time and be less able to fight off the highly contagious delta variant. Boosters are recommended for adults age 65 and over and those whose jobs put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.