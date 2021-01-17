 Skip to main content
Central Rappahannock Regional libraries temporarily returning to curbside pickup only
Central Rappahannock Regional Library

Sheryl Macklin, security officer for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch, brings reading material out to a customer on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Beginning on Tuesday, all CRRL locations will switch to curbside service only.

 Pete Cihelka

Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases across the region, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system will temporarily limit activities to curbside pickups only beginning Tuesday, after being open to the public for the last three months.

“We don’t want to close the buildings, but we feel for everyone’s safety, we have no choice,” said CRRL Director Martha Hutzel. “It’s only temporary, and we hope to open again in about one month.”

In addition to books, DVDs and books on CDs, Hutzel said there are 30 Wi-Fi portable hotspots and 42 Chromebook laptop computers in the library’s inventory that can be checked out for curbside pickup. Hutzel said the library system will add even more portable hotspots and laptops to the inventory soon.

Library patrons who place orders for pickup in advance, either by phone or email, will receive confirmation their order is ready at the library of their choice during the open hours posted at librarypoint.org/curbside. Once the patron’s arrival at the library is confirmed, a library staff member will deliver the materials.

Library card holders can still access the library’s online collection at any time, to gain free access to electronic and audio books, magazines, videos, research materials, and more.

Contact the library at 540/372-1144 for more information, or visit librarypoint.org/ask to communicate with library staff electronically.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

