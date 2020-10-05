Central Rappahannock Regional library branches will reopen by appointment only next week

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will open its branches to the public by appointment only for limited hours beginning next week.
The partial reopening should be welcome news for students, educators and researchers, as the system’s libraries have been physically closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, with the exception of curbside service that began in June.
“We have been cautiously proceeding and cautiously planning and opening slowly and carefully so that we don’t become a hot spot and spread the virus,” library Director Martha Hutzel said.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 12, a maximum of 40 people will be allowed in the larger library branch locations at one time, with all customer appointments limited to 45 minutes each. Patrons can start signing up for appointments Saturday, Oct. 10, at librarypoint.org/express or by calling 540/372-1144 or 804/472-3820
Temperature checks will be taken prior to entering the facilities, and customers should not visit any library branch if they have a fever, symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a positive coronavirus case in the last 14 days. Masks must be worn at all times while at the library, and social distancing must be maintained.
Hutzel said the reopening will be evaluated in about two weeks and if the results are safe and favorable, appointment times may be extended.
“We would increase the hours and appointment times from 45 minutes to one hour,” said Hutzel. “We’re starting out slow to see if it all works.”
Under the latest reopening plan, the hours of operation will vary at each of the library’s locations, giving area residents a variety of options, including some nighttime and weekend hours, to take full advantage of library services.
“We’re trying to spread it out,” said Hutzel. “We have an evening in there and we have all these Saturdays.”
The larger branch locations will operate at about 67 percent of their normal business hours, while the smaller branches will operate about at 12 hours each week, Hutzel said.
Dubbed “Library Express,” the new appointment service enables libraries to expand branch access to the public while keeping a priority on the safety of customers and library staff members. Customers with appointments will be free to browse the library collection, check out materials, and use computers to print, copy, scan and fax documents. Customers will also be able to return items to book drops, any time of the day or night.
With the coronavirus pandemic still looming, Hutzel said she is uncertain how many people will actually take advantage of the new appointment service. She believes many people still may not feel fully comfortable venturing out in public places until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.
“I don’t know if it’ll be a large number or a small number, but we have people who absolutely want to come in to use these beautiful buildings,” said Hutzel. “They want to make photocopies, fax items, do research, use the computers.”
Although libraries have been physically closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Hutzel said the system’s online site never closed and has become extremely popular.
“It’s robust and full of online database resources, streaming video, downloading of audiobooks and ebooks,” she said.
Hutzel said during the pandemic, about 3,500 library cards have been issued online, while thousands of ebooks and audiobooks have been added to the library’s collection. She said viewership of streaming videos during the pandemic has increased over 200 percent, while more than 45,000 holds for materials have been placed, and more than 155,000 items have been exchanged via the curbside service.
“There’s a line for curbside pickup at our larger branches almost every day,” she said. “It’s been extremely popular.”
Hutzel also said the library recently acquired 42 Chromebook laptop computers that are available for checkout, as well as portable Wi-Fi hotspot devices. She anticipates more Chromebooks will be added in the coming months.
