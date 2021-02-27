Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches will reopen Monday

FROM STAFF REPORT
The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will resume its Library Express service and reopen to visitors starting Monday.
Two other local attractions, Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm, will also reopen for regular tours Monday.
The library had gone to curbside and drop-off service only in January because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The branch buildings had reopened to the public in October after being closed since shortly after the pandemic began in March.
The library said the recent drop in virus cases led to the reopening.
Customers will again be able to visit branches to browse the collection, check out materials, use computers, print, copy, scan and fax. Face masks and temperature checks will be required, and the library is asking patrons to limit their visit to one hour.
Library visitors are also asked to maintain 6-feet of distance from others in the buildings. And library officials say customers should not visit a branch if they have a fever, symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the preceding two weeks.
The library news release said curbside pickup service will continue, book drops are open around-the-clock and overdue fees are not being charged.
Meeting and study rooms in most branches can be reserved at reduced capacity. Meeting rooms can be reserved up to 30 days in advance and study rooms can be reserved one day in advance.
For more information, visit librarypoint.org/express.
Kenmore and Ferry Farm tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside buildings. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested at kenmore.org.