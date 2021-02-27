Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches will reopen Monday

FROM STAFF REPORT

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will resume its Library Express service and reopen to visitors starting Monday.

Two other local attractions, Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm, will also reopen for regular tours Monday.

The library had gone to curbside and drop-off service only in January because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The branch buildings had reopened to the public in October after being closed since shortly after the pandemic began in March.

The library said the recent drop in virus cases led to the reopening.

Customers will again be able to visit branches to browse the collection, check out materials, use computers, print, copy, scan and fax. Face masks and temperature checks will be required, and the library is asking patrons to limit their visit to one hour.

Library visitors are also asked to maintain 6-feet of distance from others in the buildings. And library officials say customers should not visit a branch if they have a fever, symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the preceding two weeks.