Central Rappahannock Regional Library network expands express service

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library has expanded its popular Library Express service throughout its network.

Appointments are no longer necessary for one-hour visits to area libraries, and curbside pickup is now available during all open hours. Meeting and study rooms in most branches can also be reserved online, but at reduced capacity.

“The meeting rooms are limited, of course, because of the state mandate for 25 people or less,” CRRL Director Martha Hutzel said.

Hutzel also said curbside pickup is available during the same hours as Library Express.

“So, it's basically eight hours a day,” said Hutzel.

The five full-size libraries in the network are open Monday, from noon to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The small branches in the network have limited hours.

Hutzel said the library system has been a welcome relief for the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She said bestsellers remain extremely popular, as does the Book Group in a Bag program. Inter-library loans and obtaining suggested titles are also frequently suggested services.

And of course, there are books.