Central Rappahannock Regional Library returning to in-branch access

Because of subsiding COVID-19 cases in its service region, Central Rappahannock Regional Library will return to in-branch access starting Monday, according to a news release.

Customers will again be able to visit branches to browse the collection, check out materials, use computers, print, copy, scan, fax, and use meeting and study rooms. Starting Monday, meeting and study rooms in most branches can be reserved.

The library will continue to offer customer service and reading recommendations by phone, email and chat during open hours.

Customers will be able to make appointments for MakerLab Badging and equipment reservations at IdeaSpace. The curbside pickup service will continue, bookdrops are open 24/7, and overdue fees are not being charged. The Friends Center & Bookshop will also open to the public on Monday.

Tax preparation clinic information can be found at librarypoint.org/tax-answers. Updated branch hours can also be found on the library system's website.

CRRL asks that customers avoid visiting a branch if they have a fever, symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID in the preceding 14 days. The library encourages customers to wear masks inside branches regardless of vaccination status. For more information on branch access, including schedules and details on available services, visit librarypoint.org/covid.