Central Rappahannock Regional Library to eliminate late fines

The regional library system will eliminate fines on overdue materials effective Jan. 3.

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees approved a proposal to permanently eliminate all fines at its Dec. 12 quarterly meeting.

“Eliminating fines supports CRRL’s mission of inclusivity and is an important step in making the library even more accessible,” said Diana Risavi, chair of the library board, in a recent news release.

The library eliminated fines on children’s and teen’s materials in 2017 in an effort to support the educational development of area youth, and suspended fines on adult material in March 2020 as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Book Corner: Giftable books for every reader My colleague Darcie and I had the pleasure of being guests on Ted Schubel’s “Town Talk” radi…

According to the press release, 51% of Virginia’s public libraries have eliminated fines for all age levels as a way to remove barriers to access.

“Overdue fines do not distinguish between people who are responsible and those who are not—they distinguish between people who have or do not have money,” said Curtis Rogers, former communications director of the Urban Libraries Council, in the press release.

Eliminating fines can also lead to more materials being returned from cardholders whose accounts have accumulated fines, more requests for library cards.

There are also financial savings from no longer requiring staff to collect and process fines.

“The small amount of lost revenue will be addressed with other strategies,” the press release states.

CRRL director Martha Hutzel said overdue fines disproportionately affect low-income families, especially those of color.

“Eliminating fines allows us to address this inequity and remove a barrier to access,” she said.