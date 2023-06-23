The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will reduce hours at three of its locations because of budget underfunding, according to a press release issued last week by the library system.

Beginning July 1, the Porter branch in Stafford County will close earlier, at 5 p.m. Wednesdays; the Salem Church branch in Spotsylvania will open later, at 1 p.m. Thursdays; and the downtown Fredericksburg branch will open later, at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

In order to restore the hours, the library system needs an additional $78,500 from Spotsylvania, $72,000 from Fredericksburg and $30,500 from Stafford, director Martha Hutzell said in an interview this week.

The library's Board of Trustees had to cut about $627,000 from its $13.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, Hutzell said.

The board cut all but $181,000 from multiple line items, including $20,000 from the books and materials budget, $15,000 from the furniture and equipment budget, and $281,000 from staff benefits.

Giving all 250 library system employees — the majority of whom are part-time — a 5% raise at a cost of $239,369 was a priority for the board, Hutzell said, and could not have been achieved without reducing library hours.

"We felt we had to do at least (5%)," she said. "Our priority is our staff and serving our customers and cannot continue to keep qualified staff unless we can pay them in keeping with the rate of inflation."

Hutzell noted that surrounding jurisdictions have given their employees raises that amount to 7% or 8%.

"That's wonderful," she said. "The library staff are getting 5%."

Funding from the library comes from state aid, plus contributions from the four local jurisdictions that are members of the library system — Fredericksburg city and Stafford, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland counties.

The amount of funding requested from each of the localities is based on circulation statistics from each of the localities from the most recent calendar year.

The library requested about $1.6 million from Fredericksburg, $4.8 million from Spotsylvania, $5.8 million from Stafford and $530,939 from Westmoreland for the new fiscal year — along with $875,509 in state aid, the entirety of which goes toward books and materials.

Westmoreland County fully funded the library's budget request, which it has for "many years in a row," Hutzell said. The other three jurisdictions provided increased funding over the current fiscal year, but less than was requested.

Fredericksburg approved about $1.5 million, Spotsylvania $4.5 million and Stafford $5.5 million.

"This is the fifth year in a row of not having all funding requests met," Hutzell said.

She said reducing hours is "not what we wish to do."

"We never want to reduce hours," she said. "We never want to cancel programs. But we don't want to cut into the book budget — we have no choice about that."

Increased demand, especially for e-books and materials, is driving up that budget line item, and not funding the demand will result in longer hold lists and waiting times for library customers.

Hutzell said library staff chose the hours and locations to be reduced based on usage and whether there is another library branch in that locality for patrons to visit if their local branch is closed.

Creativity has a home at library's IdeaSpace At the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s IdeaSpace, you can 3D print a prototype of yo…

"That is one the benefits of a regional library system," Hutzell said. "There are other branches to visit."

Following the library's announcement, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors this week asked staff to look into how the library system spends jurisdictional funding.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Chris Yakabouski, the Battlefield District representative who made the motion to request more information about funding, suggested that the county should look into the benefits of operating its own library system.

"The central question I have is, 'For the amount of taxpayer dollars that we spend, are our citizens getting the best services from a regional library system, OR should Spotsy County look into running our own library system?'" Yakabouski asked.

Hutzell said this is not the first time that member jurisdictions have discussed pulling out of the regional system.

"I believe (Spotsylvania) is doing their due diligence and we welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively," she said. "They want to see if it is possible to run three branches in a large, fast-growing county for less than $4.5 million. I don’t believe it is, but we will cooperate with any information they request."

Hutzell said the "benefit and beauty" of a regional library system is that each locality pays a portion of the cost but has access to all the resources of a $13.5 million system.

"We love the support we have always had from our four localities," she said. We did receive an increase from all four localities this year, which we are very appreciative of. However, it was not enough to meet all our budgetary goals.

We're in the book business. We can't continue to chop our book budget. It's a difficult conundrum. We just can't continue to do more or even the same level of service with less money."

Introducing the new Free Lance-Star app Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for pers…