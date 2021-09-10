Ceremonies in Fredericksburg, Stafford honor and remember those lost on 9/11

Even after 20 years, the memories of Sept. 11, 2001, still invoke clear—and chilling—memories.
“I still remember,” said Beverly Rawlings of Fredericksburg. “I just remember those moments so vividly.”
Rawlings, who also serves as president of the Fredericksburg Women’s Club, was one of several guest speakers who gathered early Friday morning at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial near the former Maury School for a service marking the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks. A wreath honoring those who died on 9/11 was donated by the Fredericksburg Woman’s Club and placed at the memorial at the conclusion of the ceremony by members of the City Honor Guard.
Also in the region, Stafford County officials paid tribute Friday to 9/11 victims at a 10 a.m. ceremony held near the county’s government center. Master Fire Technician Denny Kelly tolled a chrome-plated bell in memory of the fallen first responders who died that day. More memorial events are planned Saturday at other sites in the Fredericksburg area.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Rawlings was a high school English teacher in Fairfax when 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four American commercial airliners in the worst act of terrorism ever committed on American soil. Crashes into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pa., left nearly 3,000 people and 6,000 injured.
“Our first priority was to soothe and protect our students because they were so young and didn't know what was going on,” Rawlings recalled. “The kids were in anguish and they wanted to know why we were being attacked.”
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said Friday mornings' clear blue skies took her back to similar weather conditions in the Fredericksburg region almost 20 years ago to the day.
"The bright blue, clear sky, it's one of those days when you're rejoicing that fall seems to be on the way," said Greenlaw.
But the beautiful late-summer morning two decades ago turned tragic at 8:45 a.m., when the first airplane loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
"I do think a day of remembrance is very important for us to bring us back to what counts and what's really important,” said Greenlaw. “And why we were so horrified that day and what we felt determined to preserve and protect after that attack on America.”
Greenlaw read a proclamation during the ceremony saying Fredericksburg and the nation will never forget.
“Today, we are more determined than ever,” read Greenlaw. “That we will not give into terrorism and threats to the safety and security of the United States.”
Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton told the crowd of about 100 guests who attended the memorial service, the attacks on 9/11 were meant to break America’s spirit and resolve.
“Instead, America came together as one,” said Layton. “Patriotism prevailed.”
Layton said across the country, Americans were inspired by the selfless acts of first responders who bravely risked their own lives to save complete strangers. He also said it was a time when young men and women were quickly signing up to join the military to serve their country.
“We saw people putting one another first through service and small acts of kindness,” said Layton. “I believe the kindness we gave one another in the aftermath was a way for us to honor those we lost on 9/11 and show that love is stronger than hate.”
Jason Hillman of Fredericksburg came to the Friday event to also remember those killed on 9/11. At that time, Hillman was a 27-year-old resident physician working in an intensive care unit when he saw the events unfold on a small hospital television monitor.
As a military veteran, Hillman said he was in shock and disbelief, but also troubled that terrorism had finally reached American soil. Hillman said the tragedy instantly united the nation, but now he thinks much of that unity has faded.
"It was a different world then," said Hillman. "We're so divided right now. I think there's only one way to go and it's got to get better.
Rawlings said in the weeks and months that followed 9/11, she saw American flags flying from homes, bridges and automobiles everywhere she went.
“Remember how everybody was united and everyone was together?” Rawlings asked. “It was so heartwarming to see people coming together.”
But Rawlings also agrees with Hillman and others at Friday’s event that two decades of time may have erased much of that patriotism. She said it seems many have now forgotten what happened that day 20 years ago.
“It anguishes me that we're not pulling together,” said Rawlings. “Life is short and we don't have time for hate. We must have time that we can love.”
