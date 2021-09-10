Ceremonies in Fredericksburg, Stafford honor and remember those lost on 9/11

“Our first priority was to soothe and protect our students because they were so young and didn't know what was going on,” Rawlings recalled. “The kids were in anguish and they wanted to know why we were being attacked.”

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said Friday mornings' clear blue skies took her back to similar weather conditions in the Fredericksburg region almost 20 years ago to the day.

"The bright blue, clear sky, it's one of those days when you're rejoicing that fall seems to be on the way," said Greenlaw.

But the beautiful late-summer morning two decades ago turned tragic at 8:45 a.m., when the first airplane loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

"I do think a day of remembrance is very important for us to bring us back to what counts and what's really important,” said Greenlaw. “And why we were so horrified that day and what we felt determined to preserve and protect after that attack on America.”

Greenlaw read a proclamation during the ceremony saying Fredericksburg and the nation will never forget.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}