Amid pomp and ceremony, salutes, service hymns and the presentation of military coins, 23 students from all five high schools in Spotsylvania County were recognized Wednesday night as their hometown’s — and America’s — newest veterans.

The Fawn Lake Veterans Group, an organization that includes almost 200 veterans of various ranks and every branch but the Space Force, hosted “Our Community Salutes” for the first time. The program recognizes soon-to-be high school graduates who already have enlisted in the armed forces, and it gives their families a chance to celebrate that decision and network with others.

Mark Johnson, the Fawn Lake group’s director, told the enlistees they were joining a “unique fraternity.”

“You are the 1-percenters,” he said. “No, not measured by wealth but by service. Only 1% of Americans voluntarily join the armed forces to protect the 350 million of their countrymen and women from harm.”

“Our Community Salutes” used to be held at the University of Mary Washington for all enlistees in the Fredericksburg region, but hadn’t been scheduled in recent years. The Fawn Lake group decided to bring it back — and this week’s program is one of only three scheduled this year across Virginia.

The enlistees and their families gathered at the country club where they were greeted by fellow members of the “fraternity,” including four-star Gen. John Jumper, who retired from the Air Force after serving as chief of staff, and Maj. Gen. Craig Crenshaw, who served in the Marine Corps before becoming Virginia’s secretary of veterans and defense affairs.

Jones told the young people to be prepared to get a nickname that will last for life, to see their parents in tears the first time they wear a uniform and to mature faster than their peers — and learn how to make their bed each morning.

“Finally, you’re going to do some really cool things while serving your country,” Jones said, “and you will get some of the best, most practical training the country has to offer.”

The transformation, from young person to military service member, will instill values and discipline that will last a lifetime, Crenshaw said, no matter how long the new Marines and sailors, soldiers, pilots and Coasties serve.

He spoke of the nation’s need for their service, the responsibility they will face and how they will “stand 2 inches taller, when you finally put that uniform on.”

Rising Col. Michael McDermott, Air Force, looked at the enlistees, seated in the front row, and offered financial advice he wished he’d heard when he joined almost 20 years ago.

He said most of those starting out will make about $2,000 a month. He suggested they save 5% of their income, $100 a month to start with, and said the Department of Defense will match that.

“Think of it as a military 401K,” he said.

If the enlistees saved 5% throughout 30 years of service, they could wind up with about $100,000 in the bank and an annual pension of up to $40,000.

“Try to do it, find a way to do it,” he said. “In your first year, if you put in $1,200, the government puts in $1,200, 10% (interest on the savings) gets you $2,640 your first year because you put aside $100 a month. This is the magic of compounded interest.”

McDermott also described the different responsibilities expected from the new recruits compared to the global war on terror he and others have fought for 20 years. While Americans were fighting extremists in caves, McDermott said, China has “developed space, cyber space and hypersonic weapons on par or better than what we have in our arsenal today.”

“This is where America needs you all to expend your potential,” McDermott said. “You will bear a greater responsibility than I can describe in this room.”

Enlistees said they were grateful for the ceremony and well-wishes. Amadou Bah II said he is joining the Navy because he’s always wanted to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps “since I was a little kid.”

He enjoyed being in a room full of uniformed officers and former service members.

“I think it was great, I really enjoyed it,” Bah said. “I really appreciate that they’re happy for us.”

Tyronn Cofer, the only enlistee who’s joining the Air Force, was nervous, especially when he had to give his first salute after taking the oath of enlistment. (The teens already did that with their individual recruiters, but said the oath again at the end of Wednesday’s ceremony.)

But Cofer’s dad, Tyrone, who also served in the military, said he’s already noticed that being around other service members is helping with the nervousness and anxiety his son has, both about being around new people and leaving home. The dad was proud to see the transition the speakers described already taking place.

Recruiters from each branch put service pins on the enlistees’ lapels at the end of the ceremony and Navy Petty Officer Morgan Brown said she couldn’t be prouder of her recruits — and those gathered around them.

“Some of them may not have family that’s behind them, so now they know they have a community behind them,” she said, “and I think that’s wonderful.”