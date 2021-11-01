Ceremony rededicates long-lost grave marker of Fredericksburg 'Revolutionary War Patriot'

“We chose Oct. 31 for the ceremony after a great deal of consideration,” Baer said. “It was the only Sunday that the Washington Football Team wasn’t playing at 1.”

Stumborg, however, noted the significance that the marker was returned exactly 200 years after Benjamin Day’s death and 100 years after their chapter was founded.

At the ceremony, Jamie Snyder spoke about Benjamin Day’s contributions to the city. Day came from London to the colonies as a young man and served in the American Revolution as an officer.

He also served as mayor of Fredericksburg from 1790–91 and again from 1804–05, as well as a magistrate from Spotsylvania County. He was a grand master of Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4 for at least 16 years and possibly more, since records are incomplete.

“He was also a philanthropist,” Snyder said. “He founded a male charity school, which met for about three years in our lodge and later moved a few blocks up the street, but he presided over it until his death.”

In addition, when the fire of 1807 left many people homeless, Day headed up the Committee to Aid Sufferers of the Late Fire, kept meticulous records of people’s claims and disbursed the donations that had been gathered from all over Virginia and beyond.