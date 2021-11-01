Ceremony rededicates long-lost grave marker of Fredericksburg 'Revolutionary War Patriot'

Most people get one funeral celebrating their lives. Benjamin Day, a two-time mayor of Fredericksburg, got a second service—200 years after the first.
On Sunday, about 30 people, led by members of the local Washington–Lewis chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, gathered in the Masonic Cemetery to rededicate a grave marker to Day that had been missing for years. Members of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Masonic Lodge were also on hand to pay their respects.
Exactly how, when and why the marker left Fredericksburg remains a mystery, but due to the efforts of quite a few people who are devoted history lovers, it was repatriated from its Indiana captivity.
Our modern story begins a few months ago, according to Washington–Lewis chapter historian Lauren Stumborg, when a retired teacher and antiques dealer from Indiana named Joe Zdziebko was going through a trunk that had belonged to his father-in-law, who passed away 10 years ago.
He found a bronze marker, about 6-by-9 inches, that said “Revolutionary War Patriot,” and had the name of the chapter but no other information. Zdziebko recognized it as a DAR plaque and happened to know Elaine Sholty, the vice regent of the group in Indiana. Sholty contacted Lynda Baer, regent of the Washington–Lewis Chapter in Fredericksburg, and mailed it to her.
From there, Stumborg set to work going through records to find everyone who the chapter had recognized with a grave marker. She decided to begin at the beginning, and got lucky. The chapter dedicated its first four markers in 1929, two of which were located in the Masonic Cemetery.
She then contacted Jamie Snyder, former worshipful master of the Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge No. 4, for help locating graves, because after 200 years, many of the headstones had become unreadable.
“We were also lucky that in the 1950s, the Masons decided to take photographs and make a map of the cemetery,” Baer explained, “so we know who was buried in each grave.”
Armed with the map and Snyder as a guide, Baer, Stumborg, and chapter member Alyssa McWilliams traipsed around the cemetery looking for graves. Sure enough, Benjamin Day’s grave had a metal stake coming out of the ground that had clearly once had something attached to it.
Stumborg examined the stake and the marker and pronounced the cause of separation “blunt force trauma by lawnmower.”
Luke Brevick of Viking Steel Fabricators donated his time and materials to remount the marker on a new base and cement it into the ground, and the chapter felt that considering Day’s importance to Fredericksburg, it would be appropriate to recognize the event.
“We chose Oct. 31 for the ceremony after a great deal of consideration,” Baer said. “It was the only Sunday that the Washington Football Team wasn’t playing at 1.”
Stumborg, however, noted the significance that the marker was returned exactly 200 years after Benjamin Day’s death and 100 years after their chapter was founded.
At the ceremony, Jamie Snyder spoke about Benjamin Day’s contributions to the city. Day came from London to the colonies as a young man and served in the American Revolution as an officer.
He also served as mayor of Fredericksburg from 1790–91 and again from 1804–05, as well as a magistrate from Spotsylvania County. He was a grand master of Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4 for at least 16 years and possibly more, since records are incomplete.
“He was also a philanthropist,” Snyder said. “He founded a male charity school, which met for about three years in our lodge and later moved a few blocks up the street, but he presided over it until his death.”
In addition, when the fire of 1807 left many people homeless, Day headed up the Committee to Aid Sufferers of the Late Fire, kept meticulous records of people’s claims and disbursed the donations that had been gathered from all over Virginia and beyond.
Interestingly, Benjamin Day’s mother-in-law, who is buried on the other side of his wife, was Christiana Campbell of Williamsburg, the well-known keeper of the tavern where so many patriots met for political discussions prior to the Revolution.
As far as how long the marker was gone, no one really knows. Stumborg pointed out that that the green patina of Day’s marker is far less pronounced than another marker in the cemetery, and speculated that it could have been missing since the 1950s.
At the end of the ceremony, which included several prayers of thanks for the people who fought for America’s freedom, Stumborg concluded, “This man who contributed so much to our city and our country is bringing all of these people here 200 years after his death ... and I find that the message that jumps through time is, ‘Never underestimate the impact you can have on someone else’s life.’ ”