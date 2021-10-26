Challenger, incumbent vie for Spotsylvania School Board in Berkeley District

Grampp said she would continue to press for a revenue-sharing agreement between the School Board and the county Board of Supervisors that would guarantee a certain percentage of general fund revenue for the school division. She said some of Virginia’s biggest counties have revenue sharing agreements in place and that such an agreement would show where the school division lies as a funding priority.

“Right now, we’re obviously very low priority,” Grampp said. “But if that’s where the supervisors wanted to leave the schools on the priority list, then we would just plan on 39 percent [of general fund revenue]. If revenue goes up, then our dollar amount would increase. If it decreases, we would plan on getting less. But the percentage would stay the same.”

County general fund revenues have grown every year since 2001, except for in 2010, according to the school division’s fiscal year 2022 budget presentation to the Board of Supervisors. At the same time, the percentage of general fund revenues going to the schools has decreased since 2001, going from 61 percent to just under 45 percent last fiscal year.

“It’s a big cut and we’ve grown so much,” Grampp said.

Gillespie also said she will advocate for increased funding for the school division to keep pace with inflation.