Challenger, incumbent vie for Spotsylvania School Board in Berkeley District

Spotsylvania County School Board incumbent Erin Grampp faces a challenge in the Berkeley District from April Gillespie, a local mother and PTO volunteer who was appointed to serve on the county’s Citizens Budget Review committee.
Both candidates grew up in Spotsylvania.
Gillespie said she decided to run because she believes “parents and taxpayers must be represented.” She said that if elected, she will work to be the voice of the Berkeley District by listening.
April Gillespie is running for the Berkeley District seat on the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.
“I have talked to and I have listened to hundreds and hundreds of people to get to this point. I won’t stop listening once I am elected,” she wrote in response to an emailed list of questions. Her campaign did not respond to requests for an interview.
Grampp is a riding instructor and stable owner who is currently enrolled in a master’s degree program in education at the University of Mary Washington.
In an interview, Grampp said she is running for another term because, “I feel passionate about making sure our schools are the best they can be for our community whether we’re in a pandemic or normal times.”
Erin Grampp is running for reelection to the Berkeley District School Board seat in Spotsylvania County.
“The students still have needs and the staff still have needs and our community still has needs,” she said. “It’s still really important that those needs be met.”
Grampp said she worries that the School Board could be controlled by members who do not support public education.
“The huge fundamental is, are you for public education or are you against it?” she said. “To think the board has the potential of having a majority of people who are against public education is so scary.”
Grampp said the School Board needs to stay focused on issues it can control.
“We have to support our staff,” she said. “We have no bus drivers, no custodians. We can’t have people focused on masks and CRT and vaccines because we can’t control that. We can control how we figure out a way to get the Spotsylvania High School football team to King George when we have no bus drivers.”
Grampp said she supports the $206.8 million school bond referendum on the ballot this year. She said it will allow the school division to make necessary capital improvements in a fiscally responsible way.
“The cheapest way to do capital improvements is with bonds. That’s the lowest interest rate we are possibly ever going to get on these projects,” Grampp said.
Gillespie did not say whether or not she supports the bond referendum.
“The school referendum question on the ballot is very important to our future,” she said. “I look forward to seeing how our community answers the question.”
Grampp said she would continue to press for a revenue-sharing agreement between the School Board and the county Board of Supervisors that would guarantee a certain percentage of general fund revenue for the school division. She said some of Virginia’s biggest counties have revenue sharing agreements in place and that such an agreement would show where the school division lies as a funding priority.
“Right now, we’re obviously very low priority,” Grampp said. “But if that’s where the supervisors wanted to leave the schools on the priority list, then we would just plan on 39 percent [of general fund revenue]. If revenue goes up, then our dollar amount would increase. If it decreases, we would plan on getting less. But the percentage would stay the same.”
County general fund revenues have grown every year since 2001, except for in 2010, according to the school division’s fiscal year 2022 budget presentation to the Board of Supervisors. At the same time, the percentage of general fund revenues going to the schools has decreased since 2001, going from 61 percent to just under 45 percent last fiscal year.
“It’s a big cut and we’ve grown so much,” Grampp said.
Gillespie also said she will advocate for increased funding for the school division to keep pace with inflation.
“Money is going to be a big issue for the school division,” she said. “With the inflation we are seeing, it will take more money to maintain the same services. Money will be tight as long as this inflation continues, so I want to make sure we get the best value for our students and for our community.”
On her website, Gillespie said the school division is responsible for Spotsylvania County “sink[ing] itself in debt.”
“I intend to closely monitor and work with other school board members to effectively lower the schools’ budget, while still meeting the needs of students and staff,” her website states.
Gillespie said in response to a questionnaire that one of her top three campaign priorities is “no CRT,” a reference to critical race theory, which has been a hot-button issue in other campaigns this fall.
Critical race theory refers to a body of legal scholarship that views racism as “not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies,” according to a May 18, 2021, article in Education Week.
The theory, according to the Education Week article, has become associated with other terms such as “anti-racism” and “social justice” and is “now cited as the basis of all diversity and inclusion efforts regardless of how much it’s actually informed those programs.”
Critics say what they understand to be CRT is divisive and results in feelings of guilt and shame among white children.
The School Board in July passed a resolution, proposed by Grampp, supporting “responsible civic education” and stating that the board “will not support, or impart, any K–12 public education resources or standards which (i) persuade students in social, or political, ideology or theory, or (ii) promote one race or gender above another.”
Gillespie said in an email that she questions why the resolution was presented and voted on with no public comment or input from the community and that she thinks parents want more transparency on what is being taught in schools.
According to Gillespie’s website, she also plans to “advocate for parents and their students,” advocate for staff salaries and benefits and “connect the community with our schools.”
Her website states that she believes education should be tailored to the individual child, that she would work to improve student mental health and that she would rescind a policy that limits school board member presence on the schools.
Gillespie’s campaign has received more donations than any other Spotsylvania School Board race this year—$20,275 as of the end of September, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Campaign finance reports show that Gillespie’s campaign started the most recent reporting period, Oct. 1 to Oct. 21, with about $7,700 and ended with about $4,300, spending $4,600 during the period.
Top donors to Gillespie’s campaign, according to VPAP, include Al King, former chair of the Spotsylvania Republican Committee, who has contributed nearly $10,000; Jim Jatras, who according to a 2015 ABC News article is a former U.S. foreign service officer and advisor to GOP senators; the Spotsylvania County Republican Party; the Rappahannock Conservative Women’s Coalition; Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross and Spotsylvania’s Courtland District School Board member Rabih Abuismail.
Grampp’s campaign has received $4,680 in donations this election cycle, according to VPAP, and had about $1,500 left to spend going into October.
The latest campaign finance reporting shows her with $4 left after spending about $4,600 this month.
According to VPAP, her top donor is advertising and public relations consulting firm MacGyver Group LLC, which has also contributed to Board of Supervisors candidate Todd Rump this year. Grampp’s campaign also has donations of $500 from Jeremy Bullock, an employee of the Virginia Amateur Athletic Union, and $400 from Rump.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele