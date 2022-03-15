Chamber music festival to be held at Gari Melchers Home and Studio

Live, in-person events are returning to the Gari Melchers Home and Studio this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The historic home and museum in Stafford is partnering with the University of Mary Washington to host a three-day chamber music festival in the pavilion.

The festival will feature student flute and guitar ensembles and a student chamber trio on Friday and the U.S. Air Force Woodwind Quintet on Sunday.

Saturday’s event is “The Sounds of Silents,” a screening of two short silent film comedies—1917’s “Easy Street,” directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin, and 1923’s ‘The Balloonatic,” with Buster Keaton—with new scores composed by Andrew Simpson, a pianist and professor of music at The Catholic University of America.

Simpson will join an ensemble to premiere the musical scores and will speak about silent film as an art form that combines film, music and drama.

All festival performances are free except for “The Sounds of Silents,” which is $12/person and requires advance registration at garimelchers.org/sounds-of-silents.

Friends of Belmont receive free admission to “The Sounds of Silents.” Masks are required for all performances.

