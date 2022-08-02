Chamber quartet made up of Colonial Forge students on a mission to share love of music

At Mary Washington Hospital on Monday morning, strains of “All I Ask of You” from “The Phantom of the Opera” reached from the rear atrium on the first floor all the way to the front doors.

The music that filled the hospital’s soaring lobby came from four string instruments played by four students, all rising juniors at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.

The four performers together make up Ascend Strings, a quartet formed last year by Jona Han and three friends, with the assistance of Deborah Tripp, the school’s orchestra director.

The group—Han, Elvin Ragata, Adi Biswas and Aiden Rong—performed at Stafford Hospital last week and played two 45-minute sets of music at Mary Washington Hospital on Monday.

“I’ve had in mind for a long time to do an outside-of-school volunteer program where we can play for hospitals and nursing homes,” Han said. “This is the first step to doing that.”

Han started playing the violin when he was 5 years old and said it’s always brought him comfort.

“Music can be very healing,” he said. “We just thought it would be a great idea to spread music to people in the hospital having a hard time.”

The pandemic and the virtual environment it created put an end to live performance for two years—a hardship both for those who love to make music with other musicians and those who love to hear that music performed.

Many performing groups didn’t survive. Colonial Forge used to have a handful of string quartets, Han said, but Ascend—also known in school as the Colonial Forge Eagle String Quartet—is the only one that still exists.

He credits that to the fact that three of the four members have been friends since seventh grade, and all of them have played in the Colonial Forge orchestra together.

“It’s really hard to be in a quartet,” Han said. “You not only have to be adequate at your instrument, but have good communication skills and overall good chemistry with your group.”

The group’s public name, Ascend, reflects the fact that the members overcame the obstacles that the pandemic threw in the way of everyone who performs live.

“It means that we strive to rise to the occasion under any circumstance,” Han said. “Whatever obstacle comes in our way, we try to do our best.”

The outsized effect of the pandemic on the elderly and on medical personnel also provided the boys with the inspiration to perform as a community service in nursing homes and hospitals.

Han was in the junior volunteer program at Stafford Hospital this summer, and included on his application the fact that he plays violin.

Volunteer coordinator Jamie Henshaw said Han wrote about how much comfort it gives him to play his violin. She invited him to perform a solo at the hospital, and Han suggested that the quartet could play instead.

“They were set up near the door and people literally stopped dead in their tracks to listen,” Henshaw said of their performance.

Henshaw told Tammi Ellis, manager of volunteer services at Mary Washington Hospital, about the quartet.

“Music is just such a pacifier for patients and visitors, but we have not had groups in here in two-and-a-half years,” Ellis said. “This is a great way to get music reintroduced and let people know they can share their talents with us.”

At Mary Washington Hospital on Monday, the group performed a mix of classical pieces and Broadway and pop standards such as “Moon River,” “Love Me Tender,” “Edelweiss” and “She.”

Doctors, nurses, volunteers, visitors and patients passing by stopped to listen, and the music rose through the hospital, reaching even those who didn’t see the performance.