Chancellor field hockey player can't rest in battle with epilepsy

“I was scared telling people—that they were going to treat me differently—but they didn’t,” Izzy said. “But that’s why I try to think before I say certain things. When people aren’t the nicest, it’s probably for a reason.”

Chancellor coach Jim Larkin rarely sees Izzy slack off at practice, even when she’d have every excuse in the world to do so.

“I can’t imagine being able to function at a normal level or a level she performs at on a regular basis with the lack of recuperative sleep she gets,” said Larkin, who has guided the Chargers to five state championships, the most recent of which came during Izzy’s freshman season in 2018. “It’s very rare you ever see any of that from her.”

“She actually never seems tired, unless she gets hurt or injured,” echoed Ashley. “It’s actually really inspiring.”

On the field, Izzy is a linchpin in Chancellor’s defense and the member of a close-knit junior class that Larkin likened to a sorority. Her field vision and athleticism more than compensate for her relative lack of experience. While soccer is Izzy’s first love and the sport she intends to pursue in college, she’s come to consider Larkin a father figure and field hockey a refuge.