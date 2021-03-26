Chancellor field hockey player can't rest in battle with epilepsy

Izzy Gregory caught her opponent snoozing, and seized upon the lull to nab the ball and take
off dribbling down the left sideline. Each powerful stride carried the Chancellor High School junior closer to the scoring circle during a recent field hockey game against Fauquier High School.
Finally cornered, Gregory wedged her body between the ball and her pursuers, ultimately earning a side-in for the Chargers.
Her alert play belies a secret: She hasn’t had a good night’s sleep in months, maybe longer.
Izzy suffers from nocturnal epilepsy, a condition that causes seizures that can wake her upwards of 30 times per night. Her seizures are non-convulsive, instead presenting as episodes of extreme fear.
“Imagine your worst nightmare—times 1,000—and you can’t escape,” Izzy’s mother Melissa explained. “And she knows that when she goes back to sleep, she’s going to have them again.”
These past 14 years have taken the shape of a recurring bad dream for Izzy, 17, and her family. Diets, CBD oil and a series of 13 different medications have proven incapable of stopping the seizures, at least permanently. So in August, she underwent her first brain surgery to remove a dysplasia, or abnormal cluster of cells, located in her frontal lobe. Two weeks later, the seizures returned.
A second surgery is scheduled for April 27, and a third sometime in May. That timing is intentional. Sports are Izzy’s life, and she won’t rest until the powerhouse Chargers attempt to mount another deep postseason run.
But then she really, really wants to rest.
“I’m just hoping it’s gone for forever,” she said, “because it would be nice to sleep again.”
‘LIKE SOMETHING BAD IS GOING TO HAPPEN’
Isabella started behaving strangely at age 3, Melissa Gregory said. The toddler would scream and clap her hands seemingly at random during the night.
For three years, the family sought a diagnosis, cycling through nine doctors. Finally, when Izzy was 6, a neurologist at the University of Virginia Medical Center asked to admit her to the hospital on a Friday and keep her there until he could determine what was causing her episodes.
Once diagnosed with frontal lobe seizures, Izzy was put on medication, to varying degrees of success. At one point, she was seizure-free for two years. But they always came back.
Some of the medications caused weight gain, others moodiness and lack of appetite. Since many of the drugs she took are also used to treat bipolar disorder, they had the effect of muting her emotions.
“She’s lost friends over it,” Melissa Gregory said.
Between the seizures and the side effects of the drugs she took to treat them, there were times Izzy was afraid to go to school. Inside her desk, she kept a small red index card, which her teachers knew was a signal to dismiss her without a word.
“There’s always that specter of the seizures hanging over you,” said Dr. John Schreiber, a child neurologist and epileptologist who treats Izzy at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. “That’s a component of lots of kids’ lives when they’re living with this.”
The fear isn’t specific, but Izzy often wakes up convinced that someone is chasing her or about to hurt her. Her earliest memories of the disorder consist of running to her parents’ bedroom in a panic.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen to me, I’m just really scared,” she said. “Like something bad is going to happen.”
‘MY HAPPY PLACE’
When Chancellor advanced to the state tournament in 2018, Ashley Coleman was excited to share a hotel room with Izzy, one of her best friends on the team.
But shortly before the Chargers hit the road to Lorton, Melissa Gregory revealed to Coleman’s mother that Izzy would be rooming separately with her. Sleepovers are not compatible with Izzy’s form of epilepsy; what’s more, her condition was suddenly thrust into the open.
“I was scared telling people—that they were going to treat me differently—but they didn’t,” Izzy said. “But that’s why I try to think before I say certain things. When people aren’t the nicest, it’s probably for a reason.”
Chancellor coach Jim Larkin rarely sees Izzy slack off at practice, even when she’d have every excuse in the world to do so.
“I can’t imagine being able to function at a normal level or a level she performs at on a regular basis with the lack of recuperative sleep she gets,” said Larkin, who has guided the Chargers to five state championships, the most recent of which came during Izzy’s freshman season in 2018. “It’s very rare you ever see any of that from her.”
“She actually never seems tired, unless she gets hurt or injured,” echoed Ashley. “It’s actually really inspiring.”
On the field, Izzy is a linchpin in Chancellor’s defense and the member of a close-knit junior class that Larkin likened to a sorority. Her field vision and athleticism more than compensate for her relative lack of experience. While soccer is Izzy’s first love and the sport she intends to pursue in college, she’s come to consider Larkin a father figure and field hockey a refuge.
“Sports are like my happy place,” she said. “When I’m out there, I forget about everything. It’s probably the one thing that helps me the most through this whole thing.”
‘SHE’LL GET THROUGH IT’
When Izzy pulled into the gravel parking lot bordering Chancellor’s field hockey practice field around 2:30 p.m. Friday, she was greeted by a sea of purple.
March 26 is Purple Day, an international initiative to raise awareness for epilepsy. Izzy’s teammates surprised her by wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the words: “I wear purple for Izzy.”
The gesture was conceived by Melissa Gregory and hastily communicated by team captain Kaitlyn Bestick on a separate group chat so Izzy wouldn’t find out. The mother of another player, Lindsey Loar, silk-screened the design onto the shirts.
“Oh, I was about to cry,” Izzy said of her reaction. “When I saw everyone, the fact that everyone cared enough to do this, it made me so happy.”
Izzy wants to do more than raise awareness, though. Her countless hospital visits led to a personal revelation that she’d like to enter the medical field one day as a physical therapist or nurse.
“I feel like it being a part of my life and going through made me realize I’m not the only one who has to deal with this, and that everybody else has something going on, too,” she said. “I’m not the only one struggling. Since I want help, I know that other people do, too.”
Izzy’s upcoming procedure is called a stereoelectroencephalography, or S EEG. Since dysplasias are subtle, even to trained neurologists scrutinizing an MRI, surgeons will pinpoint the problem area using her brain’s electrical waves.
“That tells us where the seizures are coming from,” Dr. Schreiber said. “Then we can take out those parts of the brain, provided they don’t overlap with the eloquent cortex.
“It’s all real estate. It all depends where it is. We can take out a fair amount of the frontal lobe without seeing any deficits to a kid.”
The Gregorys are optimistic about the surgeries. Izzy dreams of a normal senior year, one complete with homecoming and an uninterrupted slate of high school sports. The family’s deeply-rooted Christian faith has provided hope that her nightmare will end, one way or another.
“She’s persevered through so much of it, if this is what her life is going to be, I know she’ll get through it,” Melissa Gregory said.
