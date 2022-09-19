Change coming to U.S. 17 widening work zone in Spotsylvania

Drivers who pass through the U.S. 17 widening project in Spotsylvania County can expect a shift later this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the first half of the new bridge being built as part of the project is ready, and traffic is scheduled to be shifted onto the new span Friday morning. The lanes in the completed half of the new span will eventually serve northbound traffic.

The shift will allow crews to build the southbound side of the new bridge. Work on that portion of the span will close access to Overview Drive from U.S. 17. Traffic can use Hospital Boulevard to reach Overview Drive.

U.S. 17 will narrow to two lanes, with periodic lane closures, throughout the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Work on the $23.5-million project started in December 2020. When the work is finished, U.S. 17 will have four lanes between Latitude Street and the Hospital Boulevard intersection, along with a shared-used path on one side and a sidewalk on the other.

According to VDOT, 28,000 vehicles use U.S. 17 daily in the project area.