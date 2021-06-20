Changes needed at rural Route 3 intersection?

Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said some have asked VDOT to get rid of the flashing yellow light, but she pointed out that traffic would then fill the lane and spill onto the main lane of Route 3.

How has the intersection faired since the warning sign was installed?

Before the sign was added, between 2015 and May 2018, there were 20 crashes, 18 injuries and one death at the intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

In the three years since (June 2018-June 18, 2021), there have been 11 crashes with nine injuries at the intersection. No one has died in a crash there since the sign was added.

Following the 2018 crash, VDOT reviewed the intersection and recommended another change—an RCUT design.

One aspect of the design eliminates left turns from side streets, in this case Orange Plank. That traffic instead turns right and makes a U-turn nearby. Not many vehicles make left turns onto Route 3 there.