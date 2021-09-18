Changes proposed at U.S. 1 intersection in city

Designs for a proposed Fredericksburg intersection project will be on display during a Tuesday public meeting.

The project proposal calls for adding lanes to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Fall Hill Avenue.

Fredericksburg officials submitted an application to the state’s Smart Scale program to obtain funding for the $7.2 million project, which aims to improve traffic flow and reduce “conflict points,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Since January 2020, there have been 15 reported crashes, with one injury, at the intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

The proposed design calls for adding a southbound right turn lane on U.S. 1 and extending the northbound right turn lane, according to VDOT. The design includes extending the raised median along the highway and converting a short portion of Amaret Street to one-way traffic.

On Fall Hill Avenue, the proposed design calls for expanding the road to three lanes on both approaches to the intersection.

Work is slated to start on the project in the summer of 2024, with the completion scheduled for the following summer.