Charles Monroe, a 'happy soul,' retiring from Food Bank at 83

Despite the cold morning—worsened by the fact the lights and heat were out at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank—the laughter of Charles Monroe wafted across the warehouse floor.

"You hear that first thing when you come in, and even if you're kinda down, you can't stay that way," said Curtis Dickerson, one of the Food Bank's coordinators.

"He's one of the happiest souls I've ever encountered," added Manager Carey Sealy.

Monroe is known for his smile and easygoing nature, and those who work with him say they dread his retirement next month. It's the second time he'll officially stop working, and this one is coming none too soon. Monroe will turn 84 in March.

"I think it's time to slow down a bit," he said.

Earlier in life, he spent 35 years working for a telephone company in Washington. Since June 1999, he's been a driver for the Food Bank and a central player in the mobile pantries held throughout the region.

In the beginning, the Food Bank took deliveries to churches and community locations throughout the Fredericksburg region, maybe four times a week. As the need has grown, so have the mobile sites which number about two per day.

On a recent Monday morning, Monroe and Deon Stewart, the mobile pantry coordinator, loaded up the truck with pallets of goods. The truck has eight doors that allow for easier loading and unloading, not like the old days, when everything was stored in one large area in a truck with one access door.

"You just walk yourself to death" from one end of it to the other to get another box, Monroe said. That wasn't an easy thing at the time when he was working with two older men.

But the separate doors make the operation easier and so do the faithful volunteers who show up to help. They all work together to unpack tables, unload items and hand out boxes to those who stay in their vehicles and drive through the setup.

A native and lifelong resident of Caroline County, Monroe is a familiar and friendly face at the mobile pantries.

"Everybody at every site knows him," Stewart said. "Everywhere we go, people are talking to him."

Monroe uses his local connections as well as his leadership and "friendly spirit," Stewart said, to keep the distributions organized. His sense of humor doesn't hurt, either.

On a recent Monday, he and Stewart trekked across the region. Stewart was behind the wheel because Monroe gave up his commercial driver's license after training others. They drove down Tidewater Trail into Bowling Green, over to Sparta Road and so far into Caroline they were on the fringes of both Essex and King and Queen counties.

They pulled into the parking lot at New Liberty Baptist Church where vehicles waited for them. The line wrapped through the lot and along the shoulders of Sparta Road.

The Rev. Willie Carter, pastor there for 54 years, was talking with people in the first vehicle when Monroe determined it was time to get the show on the road. Packages were unloaded and waiting to be distributed.

He cheerfully shouted to Carter across the parking lot: "You had your sermon Sunday. We’re feeding people today."

Carter took the hint, and took his place in the delivery line. As people came through, many of them members of his congregation, he put frozen turkeys and bags of russet potatoes into back seats, trunks or truck beds.

Monroe stayed behind the table, replenishing supplies as needed. The pantry offered a Thanksgiving feast with holiday boxes of canned sweet potatoes, carrots, corn and applesauce, muffin mixes, mac and cheese and dried gravy, as well as fresh potatoes and frozen turkeys.

The first 45 minutes the pantry was open, the line was nonstop.

"These turkeys are flying away from here," Monroe said.

He pulled his trusty boxcutters, nicknamed "Blade-A-Mae" (sort of like Ida Mae), out of his pocket to easily cut away the cardboard tops of boxes.

"They're almost as old I am," he said, showing that knockout smile. "I done worn the paint right off 'em."

There was friendly banter as the group worked. When Monroe unloaded the first boxes of turkeys, which contained about six frozen birds, a younger volunteer chastised him, saying they're too heavy for him.

"I know, boss," he replied. Then, he proceeded to do it again or hoist a a sack containing about 50 pounds of potatoes, bagged into smaller amounts.

Donna Collins, a volunteer who's worked with Monroe for 10 years, let him know when another case of vegetable oil was needed.

All she said was "OY-ULL" one time, but none too quietly.

"What about it?" he quipped in response.

A few seconds passed before Monroe said to himself, "Let me go get another thing of oil before she holler again."

A lot of the volunteers have worked together for years, Collins said.

"You can tell how we aggravate each other," she said.

Kidding aside, she said Monroe continues to work hard, despite his age.

"He's just a good person, very devoted to his family and he does a lot for his neighbors in the community," she said.

After his second retirement, Monroe plans to do more fishing. The location doesn't matter.

"Anywhere there's water," he said.

He'll also work on house projects he's been putting off for years. He's in good health, except for occasional shortness of breath which doctors have told him happens when fluid builds up in his lungs.

And he'll be back at the mobile pantries, at least the ones close to his Ladysmith home. Come January, he'll be a volunteer, not a Food Bank employee.

"We are going to have a big hole in the program" without him, Stewart said.