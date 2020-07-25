Every Sunday, The Free Lance–Star will present a chart that reflects changes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.
The information will include new numbers reported from one Saturday to the next for each locality in the Fredericksburg region, as well as totals for the Rappahannock Area Health District and Virginia.
As of Saturday, the latest outbreak at a long-term care facility, at Hughes Home in Fredericksburg, had grown to 19 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There’s also been one death which hasn’t been reported to the state site, but should be soon, according to Allison Balmes-John, spokesperson for the local health district.
Hughes Home currently is owned by the Sullivan family, but its operation began 50 years ago as Hughes Nursing Home by Evelyn Gallahan, who was 85 when she retired from the business.
Last week, three more people in the local health district died from the virus, for a district total of 49 deaths. On Saturday, the state website changed the listing of where the fatalities occurred to show an additional death in Fredericksburg, for a total of two, and one less death in Spotsylvania County, for a total of 32.
Typically when that happens, a person’s address is entered under the wrong locality then corrected later. Local health officials couldn’t confirm if that had been the case on Saturday because some data features on the state website were offline.
