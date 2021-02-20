 Skip to main content
Chatham bridge beams set for delivery
Chatham bridge beams set for delivery

Roadwork (copy)

Work continues on Chatham Bridge, viewed here from William Street in Fredericksburg.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

By STAFF REPORTS

New steal beams are set to arrive for the Fredericksburg side of the Chatham Bridge beginning Monday.

The deliveries will cause traffic stoppages near the intersection of Sophia and William streets, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The traffic stops will last for up to 15 minutes several times on several days. No parking will be allowed in the area to allow trucks to maneuver the long beams to the bridge site.

The other days set for the deliveries are Thursday, Friday and Mach 1 through March 4.

Steal beams have already been installed on the Stafford side of the bridge.

The project remains on scheduled for an October opening, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.

The bridge closed in June for the $23.4 million rehabilitation project. A new road deck will be laid atop the existing concrete piers. The bridge also will be slightly wider, with a multi-use path and observation deck on one side.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

