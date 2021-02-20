Chatham bridge beams set for delivery

By STAFF REPORTS

New steal beams are set to arrive for the Fredericksburg side of the Chatham Bridge beginning Monday.

The deliveries will cause traffic stoppages near the intersection of Sophia and William streets, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The traffic stops will last for up to 15 minutes several times on several days. No parking will be allowed in the area to allow trucks to maneuver the long beams to the bridge site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other days set for the deliveries are Thursday, Friday and Mach 1 through March 4.

Steal beams have already been installed on the Stafford side of the bridge.

The project remains on scheduled for an October opening, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.

The bridge closed in June for the $23.4 million rehabilitation project. A new road deck will be laid atop the existing concrete piers. The bridge also will be slightly wider, with a multi-use path and observation deck on one side.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.