Chatham Bridge will reopen to traffic Oct. 10

The date has been set.

The Chatham Bridge is scheduled to open again to traffic Oct. 10, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced in a news release recently.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. the day before the bridge is reopened to traffic, and the public is invited, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release. After the ribbon-cutting, the public will be allowed to “walk, run, bicycle and enjoy the full width of the bridge deck from about 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.,” Hannon said.

The new pedestrian path also will be opened for full use Oct 9. The nearly 10-foot-wide path is separated from the roadway and includes a scenic Rappahannock River overlook in the middle. The path connects to sidewalks in Fredericksburg and the Belmont Trail in Stafford County.

The city of Fredericksburg is also opening its new Riverfront Park a short distance downriver from the bridge Oct. 9.

The 79-year-old Chatham Bridge on William Street/State Route 3 was closed in June 2020 for the $23.4-million overhaul.

The deck was removed and replaced. Crews continue work on the piers, which includes major concrete work that will enable the removal of the old bridge’s 15-ton vehicle weight limit.