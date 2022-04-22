Chatham Bridge work officially complete

The overhaul of the 80-year-old Chatham Bridge is officially complete.

After an extended closure for a major rehabilitation project, the bridge was reopened in October. But crews remained on site to finish the job.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday that work was “completed this week, on time and on budget” by the contractor, Joseph B. Fay Co.

In a news release, VDOT stated that the contractor finished the deck repairs “at an accelerated pace ahead of contract requirements to reopen the bridge to traffic as soon as possible.”

The bridge on State Route 3 was closed in June 2020 for the $23.4 million overhaul.

The deck was removed and replaced. Crews also performed major repairs on the concrete piers, which enabled the removal of the old bridge’s 15-ton vehicle weight limit. The approaches to the bridge also were improved.

The new roadway is concrete, with the bright white surface proving a distinct contrast to the old span’s asphalt.

A nearly 10-foot-wide pedestrian path is separated from the roadway and includes a scenic Rappahannock River overlook in the middle.

