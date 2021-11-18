Check out a free COVID-19 test at your local library

There’s one item people can check out at their local library without a card: free COVID-19 test kits for use at home.
The Central Rappahannock Regional Library is one of 18 library systems in the state working with the Virginia Department of Health on the pilot program, which runs through the end of the year. The state is distributing the Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test, which provides results within 15 minutes.
Health officials hope those who plan to gather for the holidays will take the tests before heading out to family events.
“Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the state’s deputy director in the office of epidemiology.
In the Fredericksburg area, the rapid test kits will be available at all branches of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library except the Fried Center at Germanna Community College’s Stafford County branch and IdeaSpace on Princess Anne Street. At all other locations, patrons can get a test kit along with their copies of “The Thursday Murder Club,” “The Book of Lost Names” or other bestsellers.
If people are in the library, browsing, and want to pick up a test kit, that’s fine, said Martha Hutzel, library director. However, she and her staff prefer a different pickup method for those who are feeling ill. They ask patrons to request the tests through curbside pickup, then wait in their vehicles and the kits will be delivered to their back seat or trunk.
When school resumed in August, students who were exposed to classmates with COVID-19 had to quarantine at home and then test negative in order to return. There was such a demand for rapid tests that people reported having a hard time finding at-home kits at local stores and pharmacies.
The tests are often sold in packs of two and cost about $20, which might be out of reach for some consumers, Hutzel said.
“If someone is sick or traveling over the holidays and is exposed and can’t get to urgent care and can’t afford the test kits, then this is a wonderful alternative,” she said about the program. “That’s the idea here. We feel it’s a very good thing to have this free at the public library.”
The Central Rappahannock Regional Library received 432 kits to distribute throughout its branches in Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland. It can reorder more as needed.
Those interested in reserving a test kit can go to librarypoint.org/ask or contact their local branch by phone.
Those interested in taking the tests at home will need an internet connection and a device—computer, smartphone or tablet—with a webcam or front-facing camera, microphone, speaker and supported browser. They’ll have to download an application, create an account, fill out a checklist, then log onto the eMed digital platform at emed.com. A virtual agent, called a telehealth proctor, will need to see a valid form of identification and guide the user through the process.
The test involves swabbing the inside of each nostril then placing the swab onto a slot on the card that’s been filled with droplets of fluid.
More information is available at the Virginia Department of Health’s website, vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/covid-19-testing/stacc.
