Check out a free COVID-19 test at your local library

There’s one item people can check out at their local library without a card: free COVID-19 test kits for use at home.

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library is one of 18 library systems in the state working with the Virginia Department of Health on the pilot program, which runs through the end of the year. The state is distributing the Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test, which provides results within 15 minutes.

Health officials hope those who plan to gather for the holidays will take the tests before heading out to family events.

“Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the state’s deputy director in the office of epidemiology.

In the Fredericksburg area, the rapid test kits will be available at all branches of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library except the Fried Center at Germanna Community College’s Stafford County branch and IdeaSpace on Princess Anne Street. At all other locations, patrons can get a test kit along with their copies of “The Thursday Murder Club,” “The Book of Lost Names” or other bestsellers.