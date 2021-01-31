Chesapeake Bay Foundation educator retiring after 40 years on the water

The critical moments happened on trips to the Chesapeake Bay near Tangier Island, the Rappahannock River below Fones Cliffs or the pristine Occupacia Creek in Essex County.
At some point in those educational journeys—led by Bill Portlock for 40 years—the motor would be turned off or the paddling would stop. That’s the moment students young and old were most likely to experience a striking moment of personal connection to nature.
“The focus in those moments is just to drift and listen to the sounds being made,” Portlock said. “An eagle might soar in, or something similarly spectacular might happen, or students will feel something special in simply witnessing the quiet and peaceful nature of a marsh or the look of the wind on the water in the Bay.
“You don’t always need words to communicate that those moments are special. They’re simply important on their own.”
After a long career of teaching Virginians about the importance of the Bay region’s flora and fauna, Portlock is stepping back a bit. He retired from his full-time Bay Foundation job at the start of this year, but hopes to still occasionally teach and volunteer.
The decision came after a career in which he was CBF’s senior educator for the Bay; taught courses for University of Mary Washington, the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University; served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was once Virginia’s state naturalist.
He said retirement was partly called for because of the physical toll on his body from a career of hefting canoes, pounding through waves in his faithful Boston Whaler and the other challenges of getting students of all ages out onto islands, into the river and the Bay and tromping through wetlands.
The well-respected CBF ambassador said he also has other things he’d like to do, such as photography, which has earned him exhibits from Jamestown to Annapolis.
Early in his career, the affable Portlock was a naturalist at Westmoreland State Park and curator of the Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap. The latter gig was for a three-year stint in the ’70s that took him 500 miles west from his birthplace of Norfolk. He’s also done research for William & Mary’s Center for Conservation Biology and ecological and bird surveys for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
But what he’s most proud of is the on-the-water education program he started for CBF in 1981. Before COVID-19 forced its suspension, the program had expanded to a corps of teachers taking some 30,000 students a year out on the water, still using the model and templates Portlock created.
LAUNCHING A CAREER
I caught up with Portlock recently at the farm he shares with his wife, Nancy, in Caroline County. They’ve lovingly restored an old house there, a spot where birds crowd the feeders and there’s a shed for both Portlock’s boat and a tractor that gets a fair amount of work.
The water-savvy staffer who kept up his 50-ton Coast Guard certification during his CBF career has received a bevy of awards for contributions to environmental causes and education. He’s most proud of the Elizabeth Cabell Dugsdale Award from the Garden Club of Virginia, which references his “unselfish service” to Virginia and “constructive action in conservation.”
Portlock said he was one of the early hires in Virginia for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which got a grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment to purchase 10 canoes and a trailer and to cover his salary for the first two years of the program.
He worked out of his home and a two-room CBF office in Richmond. He sought help from the Virginia Department of Education on what to teach, with a goal of educating students about the importance of clean water and a cleaner Chesapeake Bay.
“The approach was to instruct students through hands-on learning on the Chesapeake Bay and Virginia’s creeks and rivers,” said Portlock. “We focused on doing that, and then identifying ways that teachers could apply and expand on what the students learned back in the classroom.”
It also made sense to take teachers on the same sort of “hands-on-learning” trips in canoes and eventually a 42-foot power boat that helped CBF begin a program out of Hampton Roads.
“That was partly so that teachers would know what to expect for their students on these trips, and also to help make sure the students were properly prepared, dressed correctly for the weather and with plenty of suntan lotion,” he said.
But Portlock said it quickly became clear that teaching teachers critical lessons about the Bay was a way to get the message magnified exponentially.
He treasures the connections made teaching out on the water, especially those with watermen.
“It can be blowing hard on the Bay, with seas rough and tumble, and I’d hear Captain Jessie or Captain Lonnie say something like ‘It’ll settle down in an hour and a half because that’s when the tide’s gonna turn,’ ” Portlock recalled. “And sure enough, 90 minutes later, the flood tide stops and the wind drops. And you think to yourself, how does that even work?”
LESSONS FOR LIFE
Portlock said he has maintained connections with a number of teachers and former students, one of whom had contacted him the morning of my visit to ask where she could find tundra swans. He recommended Washington’s Birthplace in Westmoreland County.
Though he worked on all sorts of other projects—from planting trees and underwater grasses to restoring oyster beds—Portlock returned during our conversation time and again to the students he taught.
Those classes—which sometimes lasted for several days at a time—helped students understand key changes to the Bay: the fluctuation of the rockfish population, oysters almost disappearing and returning through aquaculture, the way eagles were decimated but rebounded when DDT was outlawed and the birds protected.
Just as important, he said, was “showing students places I think are spectacular that very close to their homes.”
“It’s amazing how many of them might have driven over a bridge or looked out from a shoreline and never knew what was in the water they saw. But if you spend a day looking, even in small places never before explored, you can be surprised by what you find.”
I’ve been on several of the trips, once going with a gaggle of Spotsylvania County teachers and principals. I was amazed at how much information Portlock could call up from memory, from the scientific names of certain bugs or grasses to the migration schedule and habits of a host of sea birds.
Portlock said he got interesting feedback from his students over the years, many of them lauding the learning experience.
“One told me after a trip that what he’d seen was just as good as the nature programs on TV,” Portlock recalled. “I said that’s because nature always has something interesting to offer.”
