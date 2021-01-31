Chesapeake Bay Foundation educator retiring after 40 years on the water

Those classes—which sometimes lasted for several days at a time—helped students understand key changes to the Bay: the fluctuation of the rockfish population, oysters almost disappearing and returning through aquaculture, the way eagles were decimated but rebounded when DDT was outlawed and the birds protected.

Just as important, he said, was “showing students places I think are spectacular that very close to their homes.”

“It’s amazing how many of them might have driven over a bridge or looked out from a shoreline and never knew what was in the water they saw. But if you spend a day looking, even in small places never before explored, you can be surprised by what you find.”

I’ve been on several of the trips, once going with a gaggle of Spotsylvania County teachers and principals. I was amazed at how much information Portlock could call up from memory, from the scientific names of certain bugs or grasses to the migration schedule and habits of a host of sea birds.

Portlock said he got interesting feedback from his students over the years, many of them lauding the learning experience.

“One told me after a trip that what he’d seen was just as good as the nature programs on TV,” Portlock recalled. “I said that’s because nature always has something interesting to offer.”

