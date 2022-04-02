Chick-fil-A operator helps at Ukrainian border

At first, when Tim Abbott looked around at the thousands of refugees in a Polish train station, he saw the mass of humanity through clinical eyes only, wondering what strategies he might put in place elsewhere to assist those who’ve fled war-torn Ukraine.

Abbott is the operator of the Celebrate Virginia Chick-fil-A on U.S. 17 in Stafford County and has long been a volunteer with its charity, Lifeshape. He was one of six volunteers who recently traveled to Poland, Slovakia and Romania—countries that border Ukraine—to see how they might help.

At one large bus and train station in Poland, Abbott watched as women and children lined up outside rooms and kiosks that used to sell refreshments or perhaps even souvenirs. In the wake of the Russian invasion, more than 4 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in similar places all over Eastern Europe. Outside one room in the station, they lined up for diapers and baby food. At others, they ate meals from soup kitchens or received boxes of nonperishable items for the next leg of their journey.

Through an interpreter, Abbott talked with a group of refugees who were assigned to Norway, another 24 hours by bus and a ferry ride from Estonia. As they shared details of how far they’d come and the husbands and sons they’d left behind, they were obviously shell-shocked, Abbott said. Still, as people offered them food and money, and candy for their children, they wept in gratitude.

And that’s when things got personal for Abbott.

“These are real people, real lives that have been totally uprooted,” Abbott said, apologizing as he started crying. “That’s when it hit me that this could be me, this could be me and my family. Could you imagine if I’d left my country and I’m in Mexico or Canada, and I’m told I’m being sent to a whole other country, a whole different culture and language, and I don’t know how long I’m going to be there or when I will see my family again?”

Abbott had to walk out of the train station. As he later recounted the story, he said the full impact of what he saw has hit home since he returned to the United States on Tuesday night. He and other volunteers with Lifeshape were “in country” eight to nine days, delivering food at border drop-offs and assessing what the charity will do next.

Lifeshape is one of hundreds of nongovernmental organizations, or NGOs, that already had a presence in Ukraine. Lifeshape began more than 17 years ago—and Abbott has been a part from the start—and it’s established relationships with churches in Ukraine, helping with English-speaking programs, orphanages or infrastructure, such as digging wells.

“We have natural built-in distribution systems already,” he said.

Abbott and others tapped into that system during their visit. Each of the six volunteers filled suitcases with up to 70 pounds—the allowable weight—with medical supplies and dried food such as pasta and beans. After they arrived at countries that bordered Ukraine, they bought more food and water, packing large vans—similar to what Amazon uses—with up to $10,000 in goods per vehicle.

Then, they drove to the borders and met their partners, who then filled their vehicles with the goods for distribution.

“Some of our partners have had to leave Kyiv and the largest cities in the east and flee to the west,” Abbott said. “They’re setting up organizations in small towns along the border and getting warehouses, and people like us are flying in and getting food for them on the border.”

While it was “chaos in many ways,” he was inspired to see churches of all denominations in western Ukraine turn their facilities into refugee centers.

Abbott has talked with other Lifeshape officials since his return and the group is developing a strategy. He believes their efforts, and others like them, will make the difference.

“The only way Ukraine is going to survive is from the NGOs bringing in food, medical supplies and even gas,” he said. “We are not designed for this, but it doesn’t matter. We’ve been called to support our friends and our community and it’s going to take everybody.”

Through another project with Lifeshape, Abbott is working to bring young people from various European countries, including Ukraine, to America this summer. Six will come to the Fredericksburg area. Anyone interested in hosting a visitor or helping with Chick-fil-A’s efforts can contact him at Timpas24444@gmail.com.

