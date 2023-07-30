Entrants in the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair’s livestock competitions used Sunday’s mild temperatures and low humidity to primp their farm animals before the contest. Two-year-old Elijah Brown starts the process of washing a goat. Supervising was his mother, Kelsey Trainor–Brown, who said her family has a long history of competing in the fair’s competitions. Seven-year-old Scarlett Beazley dries off her goat Midnight, whom she brought to the fair from her family’s Bowling Green farm. Her 15-year-old sister Dixie Randolph also competed this year with Ghost, a steer. This year’s fair, founded in 1738, is marking its 285th year.