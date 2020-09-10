Choices Women's Center director notes 'ripple effect' of actions

“My friend didn’t know my back story, that I wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for a place like this,” he said about the local center, as the two men walked the golf course that day. “It was just like a flashing billboard, and it kind of hit me in the face that this would be something meaningful.”

Johnson became executive director three years ago and often talks about the ripple effects that have brought him full circle to where he’s helping other women in a similar predicament as his biological mother. He connected with her about 20 years ago, because he wanted to “say thank you, and tell her everything turned out OK,” he said.

GOAL IS TO INFORM

Johnson also shares his personal journey with clients at Choices Women’s Center, a nonprofit center that’s funded by private and business donations and provides free medical tests and counseling. It’s a faith-based organization, and Johnson said staff and volunteers hope others will choose life for their babies, as his mother did.

However, the center provides education on all options available, including the abortion pill and abortion itself, though it does not perform the procedure or refer clients elsewhere.