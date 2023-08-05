The meeting between the doctor and patient definitely was outside the box.

For one, it was held in the clothing closet of the Micah Ecumenical Hospitality Center in Fredericksburg. Homeless “neighbors” go to the center for a meal or their mail, to find a warm coat in the winter or lighter options on summer days.

Every Thursday morning, they also can see medical providers from the Fredericksburg Christian Health Center through a program called HealthBridge. That’s how Dr. Theron Stinar, the center’s CEO and medical officer, came to be examining Vaughn Holley in a back room at Micah, surrounded by racks of clothes.

“You have people who are never going to come to a doctor’s office for whatever reason. They don’t trust the system or they don’t have transportation,” Stinar said. “But what about if we bring the care to them? That’s been on our heart, to shift our charity services to be out in the community more.”

Toward that end, the health center recently opened a second facility in the medical complex next to Spotswood Baptist Church. It will continue at its primary location, on Heatherstone Drive, off State Route 3, which has focused on treating the body, mind and spirit for 20 years.

But with a new space will come more staff — if the health center can find more providers willing to accept the reduced salaries that a nonprofit Christian ministry can afford.

“We all consider ourselves local missionaries,” Stinar said, noting he makes significantly less than doctors in typical medical practices. “I joke and tell people, I may be a horribly paid doctor, but I’m a really well-paid missionary.”

The team at the second clinic will offer primary care, more behavioral health counseling and seek to serve more people who need health care services brought to them. When the clinic is fully staffed, it hopes to partner with nonprofits that help families in transition or women starting new lives after abusive relationships.

“This is not an end point for us,” Dan Trementozzi, president of the health center’s board of directors, said recently after cutting the ribbon for the new facility. “We see this as another step in what God’s doing in our community and we’re happy to be a part of that.”

Like Robin Hood

The Fredericksburg Christian Health Center has about 3,000 patients on the books and one-third of them receive charitable care, meaning they have Medicaid or no insurance at all.

The number of uninsured residents dropped in 2019 when Medicaid expanded, Stinar said, but finding a doctor who takes the government-provided insurance isn’t easy.

“Most doctors don’t accept Medicaid or they have a tiny cap, a number of Medicaid patients they’ll accept because of the reimbursement rate, and I understand,” Stinar said. “You’re losing $30 to $50 a visit every time you see someone with Medicaid” compared to what private insurance would reimburse.

The health center also accepts Medicare and health insurance as it operates under what Stinar describes as a Robin Hood model: Profit from insurance payments covers the charitable work. Grants and private donations also help the health ministry provide annual services worth more than half a million dollars, he said.

Spotswood Baptist, which has supported the health center over the years, owns the complex where the second health center is located and offered rent at a much reduced rate, Stinar said.

“This area is growing like crazy, and there are more medical needs,” he added. “But there are a lot of people on Medicaid and a lot of facilities that are opening for-profit practices are not going to really meet the medical needs of those patients.”

‘I feel better’

During Stinar’s recent appointment with Holley, the two men sat on chairs brought into the closet for the session and faced each other. The doctor, who wore a blue polo shirt, khaki pants and a stethoscope around his neck, asked Holley about a recent seizure and how medication is helping to manage his moods. Holley grimaced when Stinar touched the painfully tight tendon in his hand, but didn’t react when the doctor pressed against the slight swelling in both legs.

The physician went over bloodwork results, prescriptions that needed refilling and Holley’s blood pressure, which was right on target that day. Stinar encouraged him to eat well and to talk to somebody about the grief he was experiencing from the deaths of his mother and son.

When Stinar suggested he’d have to send Holley elsewhere for services he couldn’t provide, such as a colonoscopy, Holley got nervous.

“I don’t want to go nowhere else, I want to stick with you,” said Holley, who’s 53. “Don’t you lose me. I love you to death.”

The two men hugged at the end of the appointment and Holley walked out, smiling.

“Every time I leave here, I feel better, I feel energized,” he said.

‘Bigger picture’

Holley’s appointment covered a lot of ground, but that’s not unusual for providers at the health center. Because they have a different patient load than typical primary care offices — and they see people who may not have had medical care for decades — the sessions tend to last longer.

Nikki Barrett, a patient who attended the ribbon-cutting at the new clinic, said she has “an extreme background of medical problems” and has experienced “bad luck after bad luck.” She’s seen Nurse Practitioner Jessica Chavarria at the Heatherstone location for about six years and said the provider always has time to answer any questions.

“That helps because sometimes you can’t look at one little piece of the puzzle when there’s a bigger picture as well,” Barrett said.

Chavarria said she feels as blessed by the interaction as her patients.

“I consider it an honor, knowing they’ve placed their trust in me. I’m very humbled by it,” Chavarria said. “Each opportunity I have with patients is an opportunity to see God through them.”

Barrett also is glad to see more mental health services offered at the health center. She said it’s no wonder “we have a mental health crisis” in the United States when it can take months to get an appointment, especially for adults on Medicaid.

Help and hope

In 2020, the health center partnered with a psychiatrist to provide telehealth appointments, then the next year, brought on a mental health case manager who sees patients as needed.

Then in late 2022, after several years of applying, the health center won a grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation to hire a full-time behavioral health counselor. Stinar was certain the health center would be able to move forward, almost immediately, with plans to open the second site.

But it took almost six months to find someone to fill the position.

Such delays are commonplace these days, said Amy Umble, communications coordinator with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. The agency provides mental health services on a sliding scale, based on income, but has waiting lists at three clinics due to the nationwide shortage of counselors and therapists. It’s offering sign-on bonuses and increasing pay scales in an effort to boost staff, she said.

“The decision to seek treatment can be difficult,” Umble said, “and ideally, services would be available as soon as someone asks. But there simply aren’t enough therapists to go around.”

Dr. Drew Landry, senior pastor of Spotswood Baptist, sees the dire need for counseling services in this post-COVID era. He believes the clinic’s new space will help its goal of “caring for people who really don’t have anybody to care for them.”

“Their concerns are not just physically but also spiritually, which obviously is our concern as a church,” Landry said. “This is going to multiply our ministry in the community for those who need counseling, encouragement, hope.”