Christmas tree sales soar in Fredericksburg region

The Fredericksburg Lions Club has been selling Christmas trees for the past 30 years, but the pandemic has changed the way they do business this year.
For one, the Lions have had to set up a socially distanced operation in their usual spot in front of the Big Lots department store at Fredericksburg’s Greenbrier Shopping Center.
For another, the trees are selling much faster than expected.
“We sold 200 trees last weekend,” club member Ken Lapin said on Thursday. “That’s over half of them.”
“We’re making it work, we’re doing all the COVID procedures,” added Lapin, who credits the high number of sales this year to families remaining at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are spending more time at home this year, and they want to get into the Christmas spirit, and there’s no better way than a live tree,” he said. “The trees are beautiful.”
Lapin warned that the high demand for trees this year is causing dramatic fluctuations in prices throughout the region. Trees on the Lions’ lot run from $55 to $90.
“We increased our prices about $5, but prices this year are all over the map, though,” said Lapin. “I’ve been told in Caroline County, they’re charging $20 a foot for a tree, so a 6-foot tree would be $120 and we’re selling it for $55.”
Calls to Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the area revealed 6–7-foot Fraser firs running between $50 and $55.
Tim Fleming is a member of the Knights of Columbus’ Fredericksburg Council 4034, which has been selling trees at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg for more than two decades.
Similar to the Lions, Fleming said the Knights are strictly adhering to coronavirus guidelines on their tree lot to help keep patrons safe. And just like the Lions, the Knights’ trees are flying off the lot.
Fleming called last weekend’s sales numbers at St. Mary’s “phenomenal,” with prices ranging from $70 to $110.
“We had a really good weekend, the best first weekend we ever had,” said Fleming. “[Wednesday] we sold 15, which is a really good for a weekday.”
Support Local Journalism
With such a high demand for Christmas trees this year, and with prices fluctuating radically as a result, members of the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company decided to put the brakes on their 30-year tradition of selling trees in Locust Grove.
“We typically bring them in from the tree farms, and mountains, of either Pennsylvania or North Carolina, but this year the price has just skyrocketed,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci in a press release.
Both the Lions and the Knights purchased their popular Fraser fir trees from members of the Mount Rogers Area Christmas Tree Growers Association. Growers in the association farm mostly in Grayson and Smyth counties in southwestern Virginia.
Robert Richardson, who serves on the board of directors of the association, operates Lonesome Pine Tree Farm in Whitetop and has been in the Christmas tree business for 28 years. He echoed Lapin’s assessment: When the economy is down and people are not traveling, Christmas tree sales skyrocket.
“A lot of millennials now want real Christmas trees,” Richardson said. “When the economy is bad and people aren’t traveling and going out of town, you’ll sell more Christmas trees. It’s going to be a booming business for people owning Christmas tree lots.”
Early Thursday morning, Richardson faced below-freezing temperatures and 6 inches of snow as he helped load over 200 trees onto a FedEx truck heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, near El Paso. The shipment was for the Trees for Troops program, which provides trees at no cost to members of the armed forces and their families.
Richardson said all orders for trees received by the association were filled this year, but there is a borderline shortage of the sought-after Fraser firs. He said the shortages can be attributed to many small tree farms that have gone out of business, or growers who have simply let their crops decline.
He also claims the demand for Fraser fir tips—mostly used to make Christmas wreaths—has increased dramatically.
“Fraser fir is getting more popular all the time, and there’s not too many little growers like myself left,” said Richardson. “A lot of people planted a few acres for a second source of income, but they weren’t really prepared to take care of them the right way.”
Mike Wallace, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Richmond, said there have been shortages of Christmas trees in years past, but there has always been enough trees to meet customer demand.
“I think this year may be the exception, because so many people are going out to get them,” said Wallace.
Wallace said over the years, artificial Christmas trees soared in popularity, but the coronavirus pandemic has even had an impact on that market, with more people making a day out of seeking out a fresh tree from an area distributor in a rural location.
“Now, it seems everyone wants to get out of the house for a little bit, or visit a farm,” said Wallace.
For those who prefer shopping for a Christmas tree safely from home, Wallace suggests visiting VirginiaGrown.com or VirginiaChristmasTrees.org to check availability, tree costs, and how the tree vendor is operating during the coronavirus pandemic. He also encourages shoppers to buy locally farmed evergreens.
“We want everyone to get a Virginia-grown Christmas tree,” said Wallace. “They’re carbon neutral, good for the environment, and it helps Virginia agriculture and the economy.”
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.