Christmas tree sales soar in the region

Robert Richardson, who serves on the board of directors of the association, operates Lonesome Pine Tree Farm in Whitetop and has been in the Christmas tree business for 28 years. He echoed Lapin’s assessment: When the economy is down and people are not traveling, Christmas tree sales skyrocket.

“A lot of millennials now want real Christmas trees,” Richardson said. “When the economy is bad and people aren’t traveling and going out of town, you’ll sell more Christmas trees. It’s going to be a booming business for people owning Christmas tree lots.”

Early Thursday morning, Richardson faced below-freezing temperatures and six inches of snow as he helped load over 200 trees onto a FedEx truck heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, near El Paso. The shipment was for the Trees for Troops program, which provides trees at no cost to members of the armed forces and their families.

Richardson said all orders for trees received by the association were filled this year, but there is a borderline shortage of the sought-after Fraser firs. He said the shortages can be attributed to many small tree farms that have gone out of business, or growers who have simply let their crops decline.

He also claims the demand for Fraser fir tips—mostly used to make Christmas wreathes—has increased dramatically.