Church appeals Fredericksburg's refusal of tax exemption to U.S. Supreme Court

Shackelford added that the city’s own interpretation of the church’s doctrine “unnecessarily delves into issues of faith and doctrine in a way that violates the First Amendment.”

Virginia law does not define the term “minister,” but the city argues that courts in the state have opined in the past that the term refers to the head of a religious congregation and a person set apart as the leader. Informal designations from churches are not applicable, the city’s attorneys maintain.

“This is not a case about who may be a minister of the petitioner’s church or about the free exercise of religion,” the city’s brief states. “Instead this case is about the authority of a court to make a determination of relevant facts, based on the evidence, when adjudicating a church’s application for Virginia’s tax exemption for the residence of the minister of the church.”

A Fredericksburg Circuit Court ruling supported the city’s decision earlier this year, agreeing with the city’s assertion that the Stormses are not ministers according to the Book of Church Order, which governs the Presbyterian denomination. The Virginia Supreme Court refused the church’s petition for appeal.