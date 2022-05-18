Church celebrates 'Dear Mama,' a community leader in Caroline

As descendants of Sallie Chew Baker gathered under the shade at Macedonia Baptist Church in the Woodford area of Caroline County on Sunday, they reflected on her legacy as a matriarch and entrepreneur with a strong love for community and family.

A wayside panel was unveiled on the church grounds on Macedonia Road that told and illustrated the story of how Baker, known as “Aunt Sallie” and “Dear Mama,” procured the land that the church has stood on since 1963.

“We stand on these grounds and have this beautiful edifice because of Dear Mama,” said the Rev. Carroll Jackson, Pastor of Macedonia. “She endeared herself to her family and showed them what love is all about.”

Baker secured the land during an auction of the property that the Guinea one-room schoolhouse for Black students stood on from 1918–59.

It was one of more than 20 such schools that educated Black children in the county.

After the land was purchased, the building was constructed and teachers were hired, the Caroline County School Board took over and provided operational costs.

The school system placed the land up for auction in 1959, and Baker received word that someone wanted to purchase it and plan a beer garden in the space, which was next door to her home.

Baker showed up to the auction at Union Bank & Trust in Bowling Green with no funds.

According to an account of the auction passed down in the Baker family, when she raised her hand to place a bid at $575, the bank official halted the bidding and declared “Give the land to Aunt Sallie.”

Baker didn’t have the funds so she returned home and conducted fundraisers.

On July 24, 1959, the School Board deeded the land to Baker.

Marvis Baker-Pitts, Baker’s granddaughter who arranged the ceremony, said she gathered much of her information from a dissertation by former Caroline educator Walter Lowe Sr., land records at the county courthouse and Macedonia’s church history.

Baker-Pitts learned that in 1961 her grandmother donated the one-acre lot to Macedonia as it sought to move from a nearby location on a dirt road.

Baker became the first mother of Macedonia and she cut the ribbon to open the doors of the new building on Easter Sunday, April 14, 1963.

“When we marched from the foot of the hills, we were some happy people coming up the hill and we were singing ‘Marching to Zion, beautiful, beautiful city of Zion,’” Baker-Pitts said. “The whole neighborhood, we were on 10 that day, for what Dear Mama had done … When she opened those doors, people got saved. People gave their lives to the Lord and God honored her so much for what she did.”

Baker died in 1978 at age 92.

However, her family members that gathered Sunday said her legacy lives on.

They noted she owned a nearby grocery store that fed people even when they didn’t have funds.

“During that time we didn’t have Food Lion or Safeway and many people didn’t have automobiles that were in good shape,” said Calvin Taylor, a member of the Caroline School Board. “So they got a lot of their supplies they needed from Dear Mama.”

The Rev. Antonio Baker Sr. called his grandmother “a walking piece of love” as he prayed before the ceremony.

Rev. Baker’s church, Third Mount Zion Baptist, made a similar move under his leadership when it relocated from a backroad in Woodford to a more visible location on Fredericksburg Turnpike.

“You talk about living on,” Taylor said. “She’s still living because she’s still impacting this community … Many of us who have grown up to do good things and be successful, it is because of people like Dear Mama.”

The Rev. Kenneth Pitts, Pastor of Beulah Baptist in Culpeper, had his choir sing two selections to kick off the ceremony. Pitts—the husband of Marvis Pitts—read the information that’s now on the panel dedicated to Baker.

He said the event was a noteworthy one because, in his estimation, there aren’t many historical markers or panels dedicated to Black women in Caroline or other rural localities.

“Many African-Americans, especially women, they are forgotten when they do great things in their community and for their people,” Rev. Pitts said.

Local historians said it’s important that people like Baker are celebrated.

Supervisor Jeff Sili said another project is underway in the county that he’s hopeful comes to fruition by the end of the year honoring the contributions of Blacks to the Caroline educational system.

Cleo Coleman, a county historian who refurbished the Port Royal one-room schoolhouse and hosts living history tours there, said pillars like Baker believed in family, faith and education.

“We honor Aunt Sallie’s legacy,” Coleman said. “In doing so, my hope is that we pledge anew our willingness to continued efforts to build a responsible citizenship in our communities and in our nation.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

