Church note: Shiloh Baptist in King George to host Kelly K on Feb. 21

On Sunday afternoon, Shiloh Baptist Church in King George County will host comedian, speaker and evangelist “Kelly K” (Kelly Kopp) at the church.
The 4:30 p.m. event will also feature music by the Shiloh Youth of Mars Hill Band.
Families and those of all ages are invited to attend; no nursery will be available. This is an in-person event, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Masks must be worn and social distancing in effect. The event will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page and website.
The church is located at 13457 Kings Highway. For more information, call 540/775-4646 or go to kgshiloh.org or facebook.com/kgshiloh.
