Church serves up kindness and free tacos

As part of its mission, Growth Church commissioned the Taco Tuesday truck to serve free tacos near the park Friday from 5–7 p.m. Members of the church will be present to pray and sing songs with the community, according to a news release from the church.

“This is part of our outrageous outreach. We want everyone to know and feel that Jesus loves them and cares about them,” said Pastor Tim Crews, founder of Growth Church, in the release. “We will be doing lots of things to help people over the next few months, from feeding the hungry and providing hot meals to assisting teachers with goodie bags and school supplies.”