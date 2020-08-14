Churches team to provide food for those in need

Eight area churches—Ebenezer Baptist, Supply; First Baptist, Lorretta; Jerusalem Baptist, Sparta; Union Bethel, Antioch Baptist and Good Hope Baptist, King George; Shiloh Baptist, Port Royal; and New Monrovia Baptist, Colonial Beach—have joined together to help feed families in need during these difficult times.
The churches are preparing boxes of food to help 100 families in need. The mission is a twofold: to help those in need and the beginning of the missionaries from surrounding churches working together as one.
The food boxes will be given out Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at Port Royal Town Hall, 419 King St.
If you or someone you know can benefit from the food, the churches ask that you enter the town of Port Royal, where the sign “Food Drive” is posted, and follow the signs directing you to Town Hall. When you arrive at Town Hall, remain in your vehicle. Someone will bring the box of food to your vehicle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.