Cigna, Mary Washington Healthcare sign new agreement

Ryan McGill, a King George County resident and Fairfax County firefighter, encouraged the two parties to keep negotiating from late spring to early fall. He’s a leader with the union that serves professional firefighters and paramedics in Fairfax. About 200 of them, along with another 200 Fairfax County workers, live in the Fredericksburg area and have been affected by the contract dispute.

McGill organized a rally in August and continued to check in with Mary Washington Alliance leadership weekly or every other week. He thanked the alliance and Cigna for continuing to work together until a deal was struck.

“We’re happy,” he said. “It took longer than what we wanted, but obviously we’re happy with the outcome.”

However, he did express some concerns about the fallout.

“We are seeing one of the largest premium increases we have ever seen, nearly a 30 percent increase” for next year, McGill said. Fairfax County is self-insured and sets its own premiums for health insurance.

Also, McGill said he’s concerned that Fairfax workers and others covered by Cigna could face a repeat of this contract dispute when the current agreement ends.

“In the next couple years, we could be right back where we are,” he said.