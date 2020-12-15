City allocates money for FRED bus upgrades

The Fredericksburg Regional Transit System is getting three replacement buses.

Fredericksburg City Council voted to amend the budget to provide additional funds for the FRED bus system at its most recent meeting.

The buses will cost $331,034, which represents a large portion of the city’s $407,234 in carryover funds for FRED.

The remaining carryover items include software for the transit system ($66,000) and additional communications equipment for dispatch operations ($10,290).

Every year, City Council considers capital and grant carryovers after the budget is closed out for the fiscal year.

The three new buses will be used in different localities. In Fredericksburg, $132,844 will be used for a new vehicle. Stafford County will use $95,801 and Spotsylvania County will use $91,134. Also, the University of Mary Washington Eagle Express will be updated for $11,255.

The motion to amend the budget was passed in the city’s consent agenda, which also included a resolution to purchase a front-end rubber-tire loader and a street sweeper for the Public Works Department at a cost of $470,000.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

